Huskies picked to win North, USC picked to win conference title in Pac-12 preseason media poll

The Washington Huskies are overwhelming preseason favorites to win the Pac-12 North. The USC Trojans are overwhelming preseason favorites to win the Pac-12 South.
But media covering the league picked the Trojans to win the Pac-12 title game by a narrow margin -- 28 votes for USC to 22 for the Huskies -- in the preseason media poll released Wednesday morning ahead of Pac-12 media days in Hollywood.
UW, the defending North champion, received 49 of a possible 52 votes as the predicted division winner. USC also received 49 votes as the predicted South champion.
Stanford, Washington State and Oregon each received one first-place vote in the North. Utah, UCLA and Colorado each received one first-place vote in the South.
Oregon and Utah, with one vote each, were the only other schools to receive first-place votes as the predicted winner of the Pac-12 title game.
Here are the full results of the poll:
North Division
1. Washington (49) ............. 309
2. Stanford (1) .................... 247
3. Washington State (1)....... 206
4. Oregon (1)...................... 163
5. Oregon State................... 101
6. California .......................... 64
South Division
1. USC (49)........................ 309
2. Utah (1) ......................... 220
3. UCLA (1)........................ 209
4. Colorado (1) ................... 182
5. Arizona State .................. 109
6. Arizona............................. 61
PAC-12 TITLE GAME CHAMPION: USC (28 votes)
Others receiving votes: Washington (22), Oregon (1), Utah (1)
