1-on-1 with Chris Petersen: Ignoring fears, naysayers and the unknown

Covering Pac-12 media days also means it’s time for our annual 1-on-1 conversation with Huskies coach Chris Petersen. Here is all that he said during our 20-minute sit-down on Wednesday.
(When you examine what your shortcomings were last season, what were the things that stood out that you can improve to take that next step?) “That’s the one thing – once you shore up this … because you lose all the guys out of the secondary, so that’s a completely different look back there. So it never works like that -- ‘hey, we’ve just got to take care of this and we’re good.’ Yeah, had we been able to take care of whatever last year, we’re good, but now we might fix this. It’s always trying to stay one step ahead. We’re always trying to shore up everything. Even if we feel good about something, it’s never good enough.”
(What do you think is the biggest thing separating you from a team like Alabama right now?) “I thought that defense was the best defense that I’ve seen in college football. With that being said, I thought Clemson had a chance to beat them with their style and their quarterback. But overall, that was the best defense that I’ve seen, that I’ve had a chance to study and go against. And I just think their front seven was different than anything we’d seen in a long time, and maybe ever. And the depth behind it – it wasn’t just four guys. Those guys they rolled in … that was a special crew we were playing against.”
(Do you want your team to use that game as a sort of benchmark or motivation? Jake Browning talked a little about that) “Yeah, but we’re a different team. We’re not reloading. We’re rebuilding. That’s our mindset. We don’t just pick up and put in – and I know we’re talking semantics here with mindset, but our mindset is, we lost all these good NFL players, and next year we’re going to lose more guys, and there’s going to be graduation and all that stuff. So it’s like, you’ve got to rebuild this. You’re a new team. So we start over and we’ll see where we’re at. We had a good spring. We’ve had a good summer. Huge fall camp in front of us, and our preseason’s going to be interesting, how we adapt, all these new positions, these holes we’ve got to fill. Whole new set of challenges.”
(Are you more optimistic about this season than you were about last season at this time last year?)“Not more, because I know how hard it is, and I know how things go. I felt good about our guys last year, going into the season, and I feel good about it now. But we take nothing for granted. I know how it can go. That team last year kept getting better. we kept growing every week, and we stayed relatively healthy. We lost some guys, which you always do, but for the most part, we stayed healthy enough. You see some of these teams – Arizona and Arizona State, those guys got hit hard by the injury bug. That changes everything. So, you know, I’m always cautiously optimistic, but I underline cautiously. Because I just know. We’ve got so much work to do, and we’ve got to have some luck thrown in there, and we’ll go from there.”
(How do you think you’ve changed as a coach and person since you took this job?) “I hope I’m different. I expect that out of our players and our coaches, that we’re always growing, always evolving, always getting better. So I would certainly hope that I am not the same. So I think there’s some little things. I still work very hard on things that I can directly control and influence. Hopefully I’m a little bit better at not worrying about some of the stuff that I can’t control, and just focusing all my attention on those things – what I can control and what really matters, and letting go of the other things. Hopefully also, in some subtle ways, a wiser and better coach. We’re always growing, always evolving, always tweaking, changing. Hopefully my game’s a little better for everybody, too.”
(Have you struggled with that in the past? Worrying about things you can’t control?) “I think that’s hard for everybody. We always tell our guys, don’t pay attention to your fears, naysayers or the unknown (note: Petersen said he gleaned this bit of advice from former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, who wrote it in his book “It Worked For Me: In Life and Leadership”). Those three things weigh heavily on a lot of people’s minds, and if you can kind of not pay attention, waste time on that, you’ll be better off. It’s like that Mark Twain quote – I’m an old man, and I’ve had many problems, and most of them never happened. That’s what it is.”
(What books are you reading right now?) “I’ve always got a few books going. Tools of the Titans is one. One called the Seven Keys. It’s about your mindset and self-talk and all those things. I re-read a lot of things, too. A book on the All Blacks, the New Zealand rugby team, just their culture. It’s getting to be about time to circle back on some of my favorites: Good to Great, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. They’re simple principles and truths of life, and that’s what it always comes down to.”
(I hear you’re a big fan of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr?) “I do like Steve Kerr. I think he’s awesome. Never met him, but just everything I pay attention to, I think that guy is pretty cool.”
(What is it about his leadership style that appeals to you?) “I think our styles are much different. I really admire that. I think he’s just a great leader where he takes care of his people and lets them – that thing about (me) getting involved with too many things, he just seems like he’s a really unique guy in terms of how he looks at things.”
(Are there any leaders in the sports or business world right now who you particularly admire?) “I think two guys who are so intriguing to me in the NFL, and one I look at from afar and one I’ve got a chance to get to know and really watch him, is Pete Carroll, and then Bill Belichick. I think those two styles couldn’t be more different, and equally successful. They really have their philosophies and they know who they are and what works for them. I think that’s really fascinating that they can be so different and so equally successful, in terms of how they approach the game and how they do things. Our defensive staff had a chance to go back to the Patriots a couple months ago and they spent three or four days there. they were just really impressed with how they operate. It’s just much different. That’s why I say, we have our unique way of doing things, and we’re under no pretense or illusion that, like, this is the only way. There’s a lot of ways that work. You’ve just got to know what works for you, the strengths and weaknesses, what the shortcomings are. Why it works. And try to stay after continually evolving and tweaking it.”
(What does the next step look like for Jake Browning?) “I just think the precision of his game. Just more precise in everything he does, the fundamentals that we work on every day. I just really think that – the exactness and the consistency of it.”
(From your experience at Boise State, is there something different about being the defending champion, in terms of how other teams approach preparing for you and playing against you?) “That doesn’t affect us at all. What they’re thinking about has no effect. It’s all about how we think about ourselves, what our deal is. We can’t worry – we’ve just got to expect, and we think this, that everybody’s going to have their A-game against us. We’re not worried about that. We’re counting on that. We’ve just got to make sure that we have our best each week, and that’s really hard to do, to have your very best. I know that sounds like a weird thing, maybe, from the outside, like, people who aren’t in this game or business – you play 12 regular-season games, how can you not have your very best? Each week, to be emotionally piqued, like, ‘this is the most important (time), I’m in that zone,’ it’s very hard to do, with the wear and tear and grind. All those things affect these young kids. So to get that done is really, really hard. But this thing’s all about us having our best. We know everybody else is going to have their best right now. That’s what we assume.”
(You guys don’t play USC in the regular season this year. Do you like that?) “I don’t even really think like that. I really don’t. I don’t think, ‘oh, I’m glad we don’t play these guys,’ or ‘I wish we played these guys’ since I’ve been here. We’ve got enough of our hands full. It always works out how it’s supposed to if you take care of business. I told our teams that way back when at Boise State. This was when (the debate was) ‘can a team get into the BCS.’ You take care of your business, it all works out. So it’s not about who’s on your schedule, who’s not. We don’t play a tough enough schedule, we play too tough of a schedule, whatever. You do what you’re supposed to do with what’s in front of you, it all works out how it does. You don’t take care of it, then there’s nothing to talk about.”
(When you played USC last season, did they look like a top-five type of program to you?) “Oh, yeah. They’ve got that elite talent that’s well-coached. The margin for error is just, they’re not going to give you anything. You’ve got to earn it. And then one little mistake can cost you, where if you’re playing a team that maybe is not as talented, you can overcome that. Not that you’ve got to play perfect, because no one’s going to play perfect. But the margin for error is much, much smaller.”
(How has Keishawn Bierria changed as a person and player since you’ve known him?) “I’m really anxious to watch him play this fall, I really am, as a player first and foremost. I really want to see him take the next step in his game. I think it’s been really good. Those are the guys I’m always interested in, the old dogs that have been around – can you really take the next step and improve your game? Whether it’s a coach that’s been coaching for a long time, and you can see them significantly get better, or a player that’s been around in your system for a while, and they get significantly better, that’s impressive stuff to me. So he’s been doing everything right. He’s been working his tail off. He’s such a really good leader for our team, so I’ve seen growth there as a person. You can’t be a big-time leader if you’re not a big-time person. So I’ve seen him really grow as a guy that cares about his teammates. He’s not being a leader (just) to be the guy at the front of the jumping jacks, pre-game. That’s not the leader. That means nothing. He’s the guy working behind the scenes, taking care of his guys. I think he does a good job of that.”
(Any chance of a Jeff Tedford-type role on your staff this season?) “No, we don’t have anybody. We’ve got enough. We’ve got quality controls. We’ve got three of those guys. Jeff was very unique, because our styles are very similar, our history and background of football and what we’ve done – we knew each other. And most importantly, I knew him as a person. He wasn’t coming in here to try to get a job at Washington. He just wanted to be around good guys and be around our coaches. They’re good guys, and if he could help a little bit, awesome. I knew that. So his agenda – I knew exactly what it was. So that fit us. There’s a lot of good coaches that have all these different ideas, but that’s not going to help us. We know what we want to do. It’d be a tweak here or a tweak there. ‘Hey, have you thought about this.’ I mean, Jonathan Smith was awesome last year. He was awesome. Which I’ve known all along. That guy is an awesome football coach. Jeff just fit in. we all know Jeff’s a big-league football coach, but that was Jonathan Smith’s show. He listens to Bush Hamdan, and he listens to Chris Strausser. We all give him a little something. But he’s got to make the call at the end of the day – ‘hey, we want this in.’ We can only call so many plays, and he’s got to put it all together.”
(Will Greg Gaines be ready to go for camp?) “Yeah, I think he’s going to be 100 percent. Our trainers haven’t said anything about holding him back, so I think he’s good to go.”
(Any player defections since the end of spring?) “No, not any scholarship guys. We’ll get into all that stuff on Sunday. A couple walk-ons who I think we’ve added in. I’ll get my list so everybody’s got that on Sunday.”
(Any update on the Vicis helmets?) “No, not at this point. I’m anxious to get that technology back into our program sooner or later. Maybe in spring again or something like that.”
