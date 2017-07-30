Defensive Back Brandon Lewis was expected to see playing time in the secondary, but has notified the UW that he has medically retired
Huskies’ cornerback depth thins out heading into preseason camp

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

July 30, 2017 3:24 PM

SEATTLE

The Huskies’ cornerback pool just got more shallow on the eve of fall camp.

Brandon Lewis, a fourth-year junior who was expected to challenge for playing time this season, has left the team.

Coach Chris Petersen said Sunday that Lewis and wide receiver Nik Little have retired from football due to their medical hardships, but will still be involved with the program.

“Brandon has been working with us in our recruiting. He has been awesome,” Petersen said. “Nik ... is going to work with our administration. They will still be involved and do some things with us.”

Lewis has been a Petersen favorite since high school. The California product gave Boise State an oral commitment in 2013 when Petersen was still the Broncos’ coach.

Months later, when Petersen left for the UW, Lewis followed him to the Pac-12 program.

Lewis played 11 games for the Huskies in 2015, and was named to the all-conference academic team. Last season, he saw action in five games.

But the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder did not participate in spring practice, and notified the team he was not returning.

It was thought after this past season Lewis would find his way into the rotation when two starters, Sidney Jones and Kevin King, declared for the NFL Draft.

“It has been really frustrating because he’s mentally what we would want. He is very passionate. He is a smart guy. He is a good student,” Petersen said. “Some guys just don’t hold up.”

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442

