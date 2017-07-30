Washington's Tristan Vizcaino handled punts and kickoffs in 2016. With the departure of Cameron Van Winkle, Vizcaino will get a chance to add field goals and PATs to his résumé.
Washington's Tristan Vizcaino handled punts and kickoffs in 2016. With the departure of Cameron Van Winkle, Vizcaino will get a chance to add field goals and PATs to his résumé. Elaine Thompson AP file, 22015
Washington's Tristan Vizcaino handled punts and kickoffs in 2016. With the departure of Cameron Van Winkle, Vizcaino will get a chance to add field goals and PATs to his résumé. Elaine Thompson AP file, 22015
Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

Could returning starter monopolize Huskies’ kicking jobs?

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

July 30, 2017 4:11 PM

SEATTLE

Tristan Vizcaino can kick a football from just about any angle.

And heading into his senior season with the Washington Huskies, he might be the busiest man on special teams.

The Chino Hills, California, product was pretty active last season. He had 51 punts, averaging 40.7 yards per boot. He also led the team with 103 kickoffs, recording 39 touchbacks.

But with Cameron Van Winkle around for field goals and PATs, Vizcaino did not attempt either of those.

Van Winkle graduated, and UW coach Chris Petersen said Sunday that Vizcaino will have a chance to add them.

“I’m excited for Tristan in terms of the field goal part of things,” Petersen said. “It’s never been his show. He has a tremendously strong leg ... but I think that can be overrated.

“I’m not into 50-yard field goals that are a flip of the coin.”

If anything, the one responsibility that could be taken away fron Vizcaino this season is the punting role, especially after the emergence of Joel Whitford, a transfer from Santa Barbara Community College, and redshirt freshman Race Porter.

Whitford is from Neerim South, Australia, and is experienced in the style of punting Petersen prefers — rugby punting.

“It will be interesting to see how those guys develop,” Petersen said. “It’s good to get spring ball under the belt for Joel. It would be nice to put him under some heat a little bit more and see how he responds.”

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

Related stories from The News Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UW coach Chris Petersen: How we practice is always evolving

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.