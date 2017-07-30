Could returning starter monopolize Huskies’ kicking jobs?

Tristan Vizcaino can kick a football from just about any angle.

And heading into his senior season with the Washington Huskies, he might be the busiest man on special teams.

The Chino Hills, California, product was pretty active last season. He had 51 punts, averaging 40.7 yards per boot. He also led the team with 103 kickoffs, recording 39 touchbacks.

But with Cameron Van Winkle around for field goals and PATs, Vizcaino did not attempt either of those.

Van Winkle graduated, and UW coach Chris Petersen said Sunday that Vizcaino will have a chance to add them.

“I’m excited for Tristan in terms of the field goal part of things,” Petersen said. “It’s never been his show. He has a tremendously strong leg ... but I think that can be overrated.

“I’m not into 50-yard field goals that are a flip of the coin.”

If anything, the one responsibility that could be taken away fron Vizcaino this season is the punting role, especially after the emergence of Joel Whitford, a transfer from Santa Barbara Community College, and redshirt freshman Race Porter.

Whitford is from Neerim South, Australia, and is experienced in the style of punting Petersen prefers — rugby punting.

“It will be interesting to see how those guys develop,” Petersen said. “It’s good to get spring ball under the belt for Joel. It would be nice to put him under some heat a little bit more and see how he responds.”