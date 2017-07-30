Ross was spectacular in 2016 — could Pettis have an even bigger senior season?

In quarterback Jake Browning’s breakout 2016 season, the Huskies’ wide receiver duo of John Ross and Dante Pettis greatly benefited.

Ross was arguably the team’s best offensive performer, catching 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His 81 catches ranks third in UW single-season history. His 17 scores were second all-time for one season.

Now that Ross is gone — he was Cincinnati’s first-round selection at ninth overall in the NFL Draft — it begs the question about Pettis, UW’s leading returning receiver.

Could Pettis challenge Reggie Williams’ record-setting 2002 season of 94 catches and 1,454 yards?

Coach Chris Petersen was in no mood to discuss that topic Sunday as the Huskies prepare to open preseason camp.

“I don’t think there’s been one coach that has even thought that,” Petersen said.

It is possible. Pettis, a senior, is the clear go-to pass catcher in this offense, especially on the perimeter. He hauled in 53 passes for 822 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2016.

The next-best returning wide receiver is Aaron Fuller (184 yards, two TDs), although Quinten Pounds could easily emerge as the second option for Browning.

Chico McClatcher, who plays both running back and wide receiver, is also back as a big-play performer.

“We need to figure out how to get balls to our playmakers, but we don’t think, ‘How many is he going to get?’ ” Petersen said. “We think about balance in everything we do, so our big thing with Dante Pettis — ‘Who is going to be out there to help take pressure off?’ ”