Huskies add another wing for 2018, this time from Las Vegas

One thing is certain, new University of Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins will be amassing plenty of frequent flyer miles over the next few months.
Hopkins’ 2018 recruiting class added another long-armed wing Saturday night as Bishop Gorman’s Jamal Bey gave the UW an oral commitment.
Bey, a 6-foot-7 Las Vegas resident, had other Pac-12 offers from USC, Arizona State and Utah. Gonzaga also offered him a scholarship.
The teenager told local media last summer that the Huskies recruited him the hardest of any NCAA Division I school.
It helped UW’s cause that Hopkins added former UNLV coach Dave Rice to his staff just before summer started — and that Rice’s brother, Grant, is Bey’s high school coach at state champion Bishop Gorman.
If Hopkins wants to run an efficient match-up zone defense like the one he was part of as a longtime assistant coach at Syracuse, he needs taller wing players to fly around and create havoc.
Hopkins certainly has that in this recruiting class with Bey and Ed Chang (6-7), who gave the Huskies an oral commitment in July.
