At the midway point, nobody better than Washington schools in Pac-12 rankings

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 football rankings heading into Week 7:
WASHINGTON (5-0, No. 2 last week)
Last week: d. Oregon State, 42-7
This week: Sat. vs. California
It very well might be November until the Huskies play a meaningful fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON STATE (5-0, No. 3)
Last week: d. USC, 30-27
This week: Sat. at Oregon
As quickly as Sam Darnold left the Heisman Trophy conversation, QB Luke Falk in it.
UTAH (4-0, No. 4)
Last week: Bye
This week: Sat. vs. Stanford
Once again, Utes’ kicking (Matt Gay) and punt game (Mitch Wishnowsky) among nation’s best.
USC (4-1, No. 1)
Last week: lost to Washington State, 30-27
This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State
Stunned Trojans now have to regroup with immediate goal of just winning Pac-12 South title.
OREGON (4-1, No. 5)
Last week: d. California, 45-24
This week: Sat. vs. Washington State
Willie Taggart’s injury-ravaged group still out to prove that wounded Ducks can still fly high.
STANFORD (3-2, No. 6)
Last week: d. ASU, 34-24
This week: Sat. at Utah
It took just 87 carries for junior Bryce Love to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, quickest in school history.
UCLA (3-2, No. 9)
Last week: d. Colorado, 27-23
This week: Sat. at Arizona
It seems to be the same script every week for QB Josh Rosen — NFL-type throws, wee-brain decisions.
COLORADO (3-2, No. 7)
Last week: lost to UCLA, 27-23
This week: Sat. vs. Arizona
Attempting a fake-field goal pass to a 30-year-old Australia kicker might not have been the best decision.
CALIFORNIA (3-2, No. 8)
Last week: lost to Oregon, 45-24
This week: Sat. at Washington
Bears were gashed by reserve Oregon tailbacks last week, and now get Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman? Yikes.
ARIZONA (2-2, No. 10)
Last week: Bye
This week: Sat. at Colorado
One way to cure the ailing Wildcats’ passing game is to give RB J.J. Taylor as many carries as his legs can handle.
ARIZONA STATE (2-3, No. 11)
Last week: lost to Stanford, 34-24
This week: Bye.
Sun Devils have surrendered 118 plays of 40 yards or more since 2012, easily the most in the Pac-12.
OREGON STATE (1-4, No. 12)
Last week: lost to Washington, 42-7
This week: Sat. at USC
As if the season cannot get worse, Beavers play angry USC this week — and RB Ryan Nall (foot) in a boot.
