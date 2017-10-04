Huskies Insider Blog

At the midway point, nobody better than Washington schools in Pac-12 rankings

October 04, 2017

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 football rankings heading into Week 7:

WASHINGTON (5-0, No. 2 last week)

Last week: d. Oregon State, 42-7

This week: Sat. vs. California

It very well might be November until the Huskies play a meaningful fourth quarter.

WASHINGTON STATE (5-0, No. 3)

Last week: d. USC, 30-27

This week: Sat. at Oregon

As quickly as Sam Darnold left the Heisman Trophy conversation, QB Luke Falk in it.

UTAH (4-0, No. 4)

Last week: Bye

This week: Sat. vs. Stanford

Once again, Utes’ kicking (Matt Gay) and punt game (Mitch Wishnowsky) among nation’s best.

USC (4-1, No. 1)

Last week: lost to Washington State, 30-27

This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State

Stunned Trojans now have to regroup with immediate goal of just winning Pac-12 South title.

OREGON (4-1, No. 5)

Last week: d. California, 45-24

This week: Sat. vs. Washington State

Willie Taggart’s injury-ravaged group still out to prove that wounded Ducks can still fly high.

STANFORD (3-2, No. 6)

Last week: d. ASU, 34-24

This week: Sat. at Utah

It took just 87 carries for junior Bryce Love to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, quickest in school history.

UCLA (3-2, No. 9)

Last week: d. Colorado, 27-23

This week: Sat. at Arizona

It seems to be the same script every week for QB Josh Rosen — NFL-type throws, wee-brain decisions.

COLORADO (3-2, No. 7)

Last week: lost to UCLA, 27-23

This week: Sat. vs. Arizona

Attempting a fake-field goal pass to a 30-year-old Australia kicker might not have been the best decision.

CALIFORNIA (3-2, No. 8)

Last week: lost to Oregon, 45-24

This week: Sat. at Washington

Bears were gashed by reserve Oregon tailbacks last week, and now get Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman? Yikes.

ARIZONA (2-2, No. 10)

Last week: Bye

This week: Sat. at Colorado

One way to cure the ailing Wildcats’ passing game is to give RB J.J. Taylor as many carries as his legs can handle.

ARIZONA STATE (2-3, No. 11)

Last week: lost to Stanford, 34-24

This week: Bye.

Sun Devils have surrendered 118 plays of 40 yards or more since 2012, easily the most in the Pac-12.

OREGON STATE (1-4, No. 12)

Last week: lost to Washington, 42-7

This week: Sat. at USC

As if the season cannot get worse, Beavers play angry USC this week — and RB Ryan Nall (foot) in a boot.

