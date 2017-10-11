Huskies Insider Blog

Arizona climbs, Utah falls in Pac-12 rankings

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2017 3:05 PM

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 rankings heading into Week 8:

1. WASHINGTON (6-0, No. 1 last week)

Last week: d. California, 38-7

This week: Sat. at Arizona State

Not having won at ASU since 2001, UW might need four quarters to lay this desert demon to rest.

2. WASHINGTON STATE (6-0, No. 2)

Last week: d. Oregon, 33-10

This week: Fri. at California

People are running out of reasons why fast-moving Cougars cannot win a Pac-12 championship.

3. USC (5-1, No. 4)

Last week: d. Oregon State, 38-10

This week: Sat. vs. Utah

Even against hapless Beavers, QB Sam Darnold (two turnovers) showed USC not close to dominant.

4. STANFORD (4-2, No. 6)

Last week: d. Utah, 23-20

This week: vs. Oregon

RB Bryce Love a weekly Heisman-hopeful highlight, even if it has to air at midnight on the East Coast.

5. UTAH (4-1, No. 3)

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 23-20

This week: Sat. at USC

Quartetback carousel (Troy Williams, Cooper Bateman) needs to get WR Darren Carrington II galloping.

6. OREGON (4-2, No. 5)

Last week: lost to Washington State, 33-10

This week: Sat. at Stanford

Not sure this is the week QB Braxton Burmeister starts flinging it around, even against depleted Stanford.

7. UCLA (3-2, No. 7)

Last week: Bye week

This week: Sat. at Arizona

As if coach Jim Mora doesn’t attract enough drama on his own, now television’s “The Drive” will air more.

8. ARIZONA (3-2, No. 10)

Last week: d. Colorado, 45-42

This week: Sat. vs. UCLA

QB Khalil Tate goes from backup to FBS record-setter (327 rushing yards against Colorado) in second career start.

9. COLORADO (3-3, No. 8)

Last week: lost to Arizona, 45-42

This week: Sat. at Oregon State

Even with recent rash of losses, high-powered Buffaloes sure know how to put on a show.

10. CALIFORNIA (3-3, No. 9)

Last week: lost to Washington, 38-7

This week: Fri. vs. Washington State

Finally, the frustrating first-year growing pains starting to show up for new coach Justin Wilcox.

11. ARIZONA STATE (2-3, No. 11)

Last week: Bye week

This week: Sat. vs. Washington

Are quarterbacks afraid to take deep shots on UW defense? Bet QB Manny Wilkins will Saturday.

12. OREGON STATE (1-5, No. 12)

Last week: lost to USC, 38-10

This week: Sat. vs. Colorado

Gary Andersen is gone, but the coach is leaving behind an unprecedented gift — $12 million in salary.

