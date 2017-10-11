Arizona climbs, Utah falls in Pac-12 rankings

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 rankings heading into Week 8:
1. WASHINGTON (6-0, No. 1 last week)
Last week: d. California, 38-7
This week: Sat. at Arizona State
Not having won at ASU since 2001, UW might need four quarters to lay this desert demon to rest.
2. WASHINGTON STATE (6-0, No. 2)
Last week: d. Oregon, 33-10
This week: Fri. at California
People are running out of reasons why fast-moving Cougars cannot win a Pac-12 championship.
3. USC (5-1, No. 4)
Last week: d. Oregon State, 38-10
This week: Sat. vs. Utah
Even against hapless Beavers, QB Sam Darnold (two turnovers) showed USC not close to dominant.
4. STANFORD (4-2, No. 6)
Last week: d. Utah, 23-20
This week: vs. Oregon
RB Bryce Love a weekly Heisman-hopeful highlight, even if it has to air at midnight on the East Coast.
5. UTAH (4-1, No. 3)
Last week: Lost to Stanford, 23-20
This week: Sat. at USC
Quartetback carousel (Troy Williams, Cooper Bateman) needs to get WR Darren Carrington II galloping.
6. OREGON (4-2, No. 5)
Last week: lost to Washington State, 33-10
This week: Sat. at Stanford
Not sure this is the week QB Braxton Burmeister starts flinging it around, even against depleted Stanford.
7. UCLA (3-2, No. 7)
Last week: Bye week
This week: Sat. at Arizona
As if coach Jim Mora doesn’t attract enough drama on his own, now television’s “The Drive” will air more.
8. ARIZONA (3-2, No. 10)
Last week: d. Colorado, 45-42
This week: Sat. vs. UCLA
QB Khalil Tate goes from backup to FBS record-setter (327 rushing yards against Colorado) in second career start.
9. COLORADO (3-3, No. 8)
Last week: lost to Arizona, 45-42
This week: Sat. at Oregon State
Even with recent rash of losses, high-powered Buffaloes sure know how to put on a show.
10. CALIFORNIA (3-3, No. 9)
Last week: lost to Washington, 38-7
This week: Fri. vs. Washington State
Finally, the frustrating first-year growing pains starting to show up for new coach Justin Wilcox.
11. ARIZONA STATE (2-3, No. 11)
Last week: Bye week
This week: Sat. vs. Washington
Are quarterbacks afraid to take deep shots on UW defense? Bet QB Manny Wilkins will Saturday.
12. OREGON STATE (1-5, No. 12)
Last week: lost to USC, 38-10
This week: Sat. vs. Colorado
Gary Andersen is gone, but the coach is leaving behind an unprecedented gift — $12 million in salary.
