Here’s 3 matchups to watch in Huskies’ Pac-12 road game at Arizona State

. It is roasting in the desert Saturday.
Left Sea-Tac Airport in the morning, and it was barely 50 degrees. Stepped foot on the streets of Tempe before noon, and the temperatures were already rapidly climbing toward 90 degrees.
By kickoff, it will be a balmy 80 degrees and clear at Sun Devil Stadium.
Unlike the past few weeks when the Huskies could practice “wet ball” drills in anticipation of rainy conditions against Colorado, Oregon State and California, there was no way for them to simulate “hot as heck.”
Fatigue could become a factor Saturday.
Here are three intriguing matchups heading into the UW-ASU game:
1. Huskies RB Myles Gaskin vs. Arizona State MLB DJ Calhoun
It seems every week, the Huskies rushing attack is running into a steel block in the middle of an opposing defense.
This week, it is Calhoun, the Sun Devils’ most experienced linebacker who is regarded as the hardest hitter on the squad.
And when Calhoun can get to the ball carrier, he doesn’t miss taking him down. Literally.
In 344 snaps this season, Calhoun has not whiffed on a tackle. He is just one of four inside linebackers in the country who can make that claim.
But he will has his hands full with Gaskin, who is fourth in the Pac 12 in rushing yards (559), and fifth in carries (90).
In both career games against ASU, Gaskin has topped the 100-yard barrier, including 127 in the UW’s 44-18 victory last season at Husky Stadium.
2. Huskies C Coleman Shelton vs. Arizona State DT Joseph Wicker and NT Tashon Smallwood
All week, UW coach Chris Petersen has alluded to the Sun Devils’ ability to bring pressure and create chaos in opposing backfields.
It starts with what ASU does with its four defensive linemen, notably the two guys on the inside — Wicker and Smallwood.
The Sun Devils might be middle of the road in the conference in sacks (15 in five games, compared to UW’s 21 in six games), but they are one of two teams iN FBS who have three defensive linemen with 10 or more quarterback pressures. Wicker and Smallwood each have 12.
No quarterabck, including Huskies junior Jake Browning, likes to face pressure coming up the middle. It is up to Shelton — the offensive line’s field general and highest-graded blocker this season — to be on point recognizing where Wicker and Smallwood are lining up at all times.
For the most part, except for a rough first half at Oregon State, the UW’s pass protection has been fantastic this season. Browning has been sacked five times.
3. Huskies CBs Austin Joyner and Jordan Miller vs. Arizona State WR N’Keal Harry
UW defense, meet the Pac’12’s version of Megatron.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Harry is the most impressive receiving physical specimen in the conference.
Last season as a true freshman, Harry was one of three receivers to post 100-yard receiving days against the Huskies’ vaunted secondary.
Now what?
Harry is even more polished, able to shield his body from man-to-man coverage to make tough catches. And his 14.0 yards-per-catch average is third-best in the Pac-12.
The UW will give both of these physical defesive backs a shot to hold him in check on the outside. Miller leads the defense with four pass breakups and two interceptions while Joyner has shown enforcer-type hitting skills since taking over for injury Byron Murphy at Colordo.
