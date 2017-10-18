Huskies Insider Blog

Look who’s back on top in weekly Pac-12 rankings?

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

October 18, 2017 2:40 PM

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 rankings heading into Week 9:

1. USC (6-1, No. 3 last week)

Last week: d. Utah, 28-27

This week: Sat. at Notre Dame

Will near-perfect second half against Utes spur Trojans to reach potential?

2. WASHINGTON (6-1, No. 1)

Last week: lost to Arizona State, 13-7

This week: Bye

More than any other game, passing-game weaknesses showed up in loss.

3. WASHINGTON STATE (6-1, No. 2)

Last week: lost to California, 37-3

This week: Sat. vs. Colorado

QB Luke Falk is mostly brilliant, but every so often, he’s unexplainable.

4. STANFORD (5-2, No. 4)

Last week: d. Oregon, 49-7

This week: Bye

Four-game winning streak has fully erased memory of slow start to 2017.

5. UTAH (4-2, No. 5)

Last week: lost to USC, 28-27

This week: Sat. vs. Arizona State

Utes were inches away from winning on Trojans’ field for first time in 101 years.

6. ARIZONA (4-2, No. 8)

Last week: d. UCLA, 47-30

This week: Sat. at California

Since QB Khalil Tate entered lineup, Wildcats running at 80-perecent clip.

7. OREGON (4-3, No. 6)

Last week: lost to Stanford, 49-7

This week: Sat. at UCLA

Ducks’ combined 17 points in recent losses (WSU, Stanford) fewest since 1992.

8. CALIFORNIA (4-3, No. 10)

Last week: d. Washington State, 37-3

This week: Sat. vs. Arizona

QB Ross Bowers’ end-zone flip in Class 4A title game for Bothell much cleaner.

9. UCLA (3-3, No. 7)

Last week: lost to Arizona, 47-30

This week: Sat. vs. Oregon

After giving up 605 yards to Arizona, defensive players starting to point fingers.

10. ARIZONA STATE (3-3, No. 11)

Last week: d. Washington, 13-7

This week: Sat. at Utah

Hard to imagine a more imposing receiver in the country than N’Keal Harry.

11. COLORADO (4-3, No. 9)

Last week: d. Oregon State, 36-33

This week: Sat. at Washington State

Should this defense ever give up 569 yards to this Oregon State offense?

12. OREGON STATE (1-6, No. 12)

Last week: lost to Colorado, 36-33

This week: Bye.

Ex-WSU assistant Cory Hall might be staking claim to head-coaching job.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

