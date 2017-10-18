Look who’s back on top in weekly Pac-12 rankings?

Here is The News Tribune’s installment of weekly Pac-12 rankings heading into Week 9:
1. USC (6-1, No. 3 last week)
Last week: d. Utah, 28-27
This week: Sat. at Notre Dame
Will near-perfect second half against Utes spur Trojans to reach potential?
2. WASHINGTON (6-1, No. 1)
Last week: lost to Arizona State, 13-7
This week: Bye
More than any other game, passing-game weaknesses showed up in loss.
3. WASHINGTON STATE (6-1, No. 2)
Last week: lost to California, 37-3
This week: Sat. vs. Colorado
QB Luke Falk is mostly brilliant, but every so often, he’s unexplainable.
4. STANFORD (5-2, No. 4)
Last week: d. Oregon, 49-7
This week: Bye
Four-game winning streak has fully erased memory of slow start to 2017.
5. UTAH (4-2, No. 5)
Last week: lost to USC, 28-27
This week: Sat. vs. Arizona State
Utes were inches away from winning on Trojans’ field for first time in 101 years.
6. ARIZONA (4-2, No. 8)
Last week: d. UCLA, 47-30
This week: Sat. at California
Since QB Khalil Tate entered lineup, Wildcats running at 80-perecent clip.
7. OREGON (4-3, No. 6)
Last week: lost to Stanford, 49-7
This week: Sat. at UCLA
Ducks’ combined 17 points in recent losses (WSU, Stanford) fewest since 1992.
8. CALIFORNIA (4-3, No. 10)
Last week: d. Washington State, 37-3
This week: Sat. vs. Arizona
QB Ross Bowers’ end-zone flip in Class 4A title game for Bothell much cleaner.
9. UCLA (3-3, No. 7)
Last week: lost to Arizona, 47-30
This week: Sat. vs. Oregon
After giving up 605 yards to Arizona, defensive players starting to point fingers.
10. ARIZONA STATE (3-3, No. 11)
Last week: d. Washington, 13-7
This week: Sat. at Utah
Hard to imagine a more imposing receiver in the country than N’Keal Harry.
11. COLORADO (4-3, No. 9)
Last week: d. Oregon State, 36-33
This week: Sat. at Washington State
Should this defense ever give up 569 yards to this Oregon State offense?
12. OREGON STATE (1-6, No. 12)
Last week: lost to Colorado, 36-33
This week: Bye.
Ex-WSU assistant Cory Hall might be staking claim to head-coaching job.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
