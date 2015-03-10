Former Huskies QB Jake Locker announces retirement from NFL

Jake Locker, the former Huskies quarterback who starred as a high-school player at Ferndale High before playing quarterback at UW from 2006-10, has announced his retirement from the NFL after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Locker was drafted No. 8 overall by the Titans in 2011, but injuries marred an up-and-down career in Tennessee.
On Tuesday, he released the following statement, via NFL.com:
"I am retiring from football after much reflection and discussion with my family. I will always be grateful for having had the opportunity to realize my childhood dream of playing in the NFL and for the lifelong relationships I developed because of that experience.
"Football has always played a pivotal role in my life and I love the game, but I no longer have the burning desire necessary to play the game for a living; to continue to do so would be unfair to the next organization with whom I would eventually sign. I realize this decision is surprising to many, but I know in my heart that it is the right decision and I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests." The Titans declined to exercise Locker's option for a fifth year, making him an unrestricted free agent.
