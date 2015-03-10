Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (10) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Nov. 10, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn.
Former Huskies QB Jake Locker announces retirement from NFL

Christian Caple - Staff writer

March 10, 2015 06:55 AM

Jake Locker, the former Huskies quarterback who starred as a high-school player at Ferndale High before playing quarterback at UW from 2006-10, has announced his retirement from the NFL after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Locker was drafted No. 8 overall by the Titans in 2011, but injuries marred an up-and-down career in Tennessee.

On Tuesday, he released the following statement, via NFL.com:

"I am retiring from football after much reflection and discussion with my family. I will always be grateful for having had the opportunity to realize my childhood dream of playing in the NFL and for the lifelong relationships I developed because of that experience.

"Football has always played a pivotal role in my life and I love the game, but I no longer have the burning desire necessary to play the game for a living; to continue to do so would be unfair to the next organization with whom I would eventually sign. I realize this decision is surprising to many, but I know in my heart that it is the right decision and I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing other interests." The Titans declined to exercise Locker's option for a fifth year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

