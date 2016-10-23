Another nail-biter, but Leach ‘pleased’ with Cougars fifth win in a row

Even though the Washington State Cougars have won five games in a row for the first time since 2003, wide receiver Gabe Marks knows these past two victories – their 37-32 victory over Arizona State on Saturday and a 27-21 win over UCLA at home the week prior – are too close for comfort for their coach.
“You know how hard it is to win – I am not going to complain about it,” Marks said. “Coach (Mike) Leach is already getting on us about it. We’ll hear more of it (Monday).”
Leach doesn’t care for needless suspense in a game the Cougars took control of in the third quarter.
“C’mon, you know the guy,” said Marks with a wry smile. “He wants to score 70 (points) whenever he can, which I’m good with that. I want to do that, too. But I’ll take the (win). We’re in the Pac-12. It’s hard to get a win.”
Indeed, after losses to Eastern Washington and Boise State to begin the season, the Cougars are back on their mid-fall roll. They have started 4-0 in conference for the first time in 13 seasons.
“I was pleased our team played as hard as they did,” Leach said. “We didn’t always play together, but we reacted well and recovered when we didn’t.”
After a sluggish start – the WSU offense went three-and-out and punted on its first three possessions – the play that ignited the rally was also one that ended a dubious streak.
Robert Taylor became just the third Cougar to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, joining Bernard Jackson (1971) and Anthony Prior (1991).
Taylor tip-toed down the left sideline to also give the Cougars their first kickoff return for a score since 2003.
“I (saw) that green grass, and I had to hit it,” Taylor said. “I thought I had stepped out of bounds for a minute, but I didn’t hear any whistles blow, so I kept going.”
Taylor’s big play was the first of four consecutive WSU touchdowns that gave the Cougars a 31-14 lead late in the third quarter.
And they nearly gave it away.
Down to fourth-string quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole, the Sun Devils almost went exclusively to the “Wildcat” formation with Kalen Ballage – who had a 52-yard touchdown run in the first half – and Demario Richard from late in the third quarter on.
ASU scored on Richard’s 1-yard touchdown plunge to end the third quarter, then got a 70-yard punt return for a score 45 seconds later from Tim White to trim it to 37-29.
A Zane Gonzalez 29-yard field goal after a Luke Falk fumble with 4:36 to go cut it to 37-32, but the Cougars got two first downs on their next drive, and ran out the clock.
Falk passed for 398 yards and three touchdowns. His 70 career touchdown passes ties Jason Gesser for third all-time.
Marks caught career touchdown pass No. 31 on a 52-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He is one score away from tying Jason Hill for the Cougars career touchdown mark.
