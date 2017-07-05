The only man to win MLB and NBA titles dies. The WSU legend was 86

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher and Washington State University grad Gene Conley died Tuesday at the age of 86. Conley, a right-handed pitcher and three-time all-star, spent 11 years in baseball with four teams. Conley was also selected by the Boston Celtics in the 1952 draft and, after spending most of the next six years playing only baseball, he returned to the NBA in 1958 and won three consecutive titles. SM AP