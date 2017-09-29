Washington State quarterback Luke Falk warms up before a game in 2015. He moved into second on the Pac-12 all-time passing list on Friday night in a game against USC in Pullman.
WSU Cougars

WSU quarterback moves into second on Pac-12 all-time passing list

By Craig Hill

September 29, 2017 8:18 PM

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk moved into second on the Pac-12 all-time passing list on Friday night in a game against USC in Pullman

Falk passed former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on the league’s all-time passing yards list. He entered the game with 12,266 yards (61 behind Barkley) and now ranks behind only former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion, who amassed 13,600 yards from 2011-14.

Falk passed Barkley in the final seconds of the first quarter with a 61-yard pass to redshirt freshman Renard Bell. Falk through for 97 yards in the first quarter.

Falk is also closing in on second place on the all-time passing list. Falk has 103 career touchdowns, two behind former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota and now trails only Barkley, who threw 116 touchdowns from 2009-12.

Each of the top 12 quarterbacks in terms of touchdown passes in league history played their final season in 2004 or later.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

