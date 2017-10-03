Washington State linebacker Derek Moore (55) celebrates with fans after his team beat Southern California in Pullman on Sept. 29, 2017. Washington State won 30-27.
Washington State linebacker Derek Moore (55) celebrates with fans after his team beat Southern California in Pullman on Sept. 29, 2017. Washington State won 30-27. Young Kwak The Associated Press
WSU Cougars

USC football player under investigation for incident after game at Washington State

By Zach Helfand

Los Angeles Times

October 03, 2017 7:07 PM

LOS ANGELES

A USC player who was captured on video knocking over a Washington State fan after the Trojans’ football game in Pullman on Friday is being investigated by the Washington State University Police Department.

There are at least two videos of the incident. The most clear of the two shows USC No. 93 extending his arms as he appears to push the fan. USC’s roster lists No. 93 as Liam Jimmons, a reserve defensive lineman.

The Washington State University Police did not identify the player to the Los Angeles Times.

“We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” said Steve Hansen, the police department’s assistant chief.

Hansen said the police department also contacted USC’s Department of Public Safety seeking cooperation. Hansen said his department would write a report for prosecutors, who would decide how to proceed.

“We’re aware of the situation,” USC coach Clay Helton said Tuesday during a conference call with Pac-12 Conference reporters. “Internal discipline has been taken, and that discipline will remain in-house.”

Helton would not elaborate.

The Pac-12 fined Washington State $25,000 for fans rushing the field at Martin Stadium, the standard fine for a first offense. The policy is designed to prevent incidents when fans and players could mix. Several USC players had to navigate a crush of fans to make it to the locker room.

“It was an electric game and a very exciting atmosphere, and the safety of both fans and players always needs to be taken into account,” Helton said. “It’s a very hard situation in that type of environment, that exciting environment, it’s something that I know Washington State does their best job to try to create a safe environment.

“It’s hard. When you have that many fans that excited, they found their way down on the field and makes for a chaotic scene. I’m glad that everybody is safe and everybody’s out of harm’s way. But it’s understandable. That’s a big win for their football team.”

