He’s rewriting WSU’s record book, now QB Luke Falk climbing toward top of Heisman polls

Halfway through the season, No. 8 Washington State’s crimson hot quarterback is among the favorites to win college football’s most prestigous award.
Senior Luke Falk ranks fourth in ESPN’s “Heisman Watch,” a weekly poll of 12 college football experts. He received one second-place vote, one third-place vote, four fourth-place votes and two votes for fifth place. Saquon Barkley, Penn State’s running back, is the leading Heisman Trophy candidate. Stanford running back Bryce Love is second and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is third.
Yahoo! Sports ranks the contenders in the same order. USA Today’s survey ranks Falk fourth, too, with one voter giving him a first-place vote.
Sports Illustrated’s most recent ranking of the top of 5 candidates does not include Falk.
Luke Falk has completed 188 (most in the nation) of 262 passes (second) for 2,000 yards (third), 19 touchdowns (first) and two interceptions this season, despite missing part of the Sept. 9 game against Boise State. His completion percentage of 71.8 is fifth best in the country.
The last time a WSU player finished in the top 10 on the Heisman ballot was 2005 when running back Jerome Harrison was ninth after rushing for 1,900 yards for the 4-7 Cougars. Running back Rueben Mayes was ninth in ‘84.
WSU quarterbacks have history of finishing high on the final ballot. Jason Gesser was seventh in 2002, Ryan Leaf was third in ‘97, Drew Bledsoe was eighth in ‘92, Timm Rosebach was seventh in ‘88 and Jack Thompson was ninth in ‘78.
The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) play next on Friday night at 7:30 at California (3-3, 0-3).
