WSU Cougars

If air quality gets too bad for WSU-Cal game, officials will treat it like storm delay

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 13, 2017 12:18 PM

The University of California will treat tonight’s game against No. 8 Washington State as a lightning delay if air quality gets too bad to play, according to a report by ESPN.

This means the 7:30 p.m. game will not be rescheduled, reported ESPN’s Molly McGrath citing Pac-12 sources. Players would be cleared from the field until conditioned improve as is customary during stormy weather, ESPN reported. “It could be a late night,” McGrath said.

Reporting from Memorial Stadium, McGrath said ash was falling from the sky.

Cal issued a statement Thursday stating that it was monitoring the air quality and planned to play the game as scheduled. The NCAA uses a sustained Air Quality Index of 200 or higher as the threshold for delaying or canceling games, according to the statement. At 11 a.m. on Friday the AQI was 171 according to airnow.gov.

Each conference can make its own rules. The Pac-12 does not have a rule. The Mountain West Conference recommends not playing when the AQI exceeds 150.

The predicted AQI high in Beijing over the next 24 hours is 158.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

    The No. 16 Washington State Cougars went toe-to-toe with, and eventually held off, the No. 5 USC Trojans on Friday night at Martin Stadium for a monumental, 30-27 win in Pac-12 play to go to 5-0 on the season.

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 2:45

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC
Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington 0:35

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington
VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party 0:20

VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party

View More Video