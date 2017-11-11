Washington State running back Jamal Morrow (25) dives for the game winning touchdown over Boise State cornerback Reid Harrison-Ducros, center, and linebacker Tyson Maeva on Sept. 9. Stanford’s 30-22 win over Washington on Friday night, means Washington State University enters their game Saturday against Utah in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North.
Washington State running back Jamal Morrow (25) dives for the game winning touchdown over Boise State cornerback Reid Harrison-Ducros, center, and linebacker Tyson Maeva on Sept. 9. Stanford’s 30-22 win over Washington on Friday night, means Washington State University enters their game Saturday against Utah in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North. Young Kwak AP
Washington State running back Jamal Morrow (25) dives for the game winning touchdown over Boise State cornerback Reid Harrison-Ducros, center, and linebacker Tyson Maeva on Sept. 9. Stanford’s 30-22 win over Washington on Friday night, means Washington State University enters their game Saturday against Utah in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North. Young Kwak AP

WSU Cougars

UW loss puts rival Cougars in Pac-12 North driver’s seat

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 11, 2017 11:37 AM

There is just one Pac-12 North team left that controls its own destiny after unranked Stanford upset No. 9 Washington Friday night.

Stanford’s 30-22 win, means Washington State University enters their 2:30 p.m. game Saturday against Utah in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North.

The Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) can clinch their first division title by beating Utah then winning the Nov. 25 Apple Cup. Both games are on the road.

Stanford (7-3, 6-2) needs to beat California on Nov. 18 and hope for a WSU loss. UW (8-2, 5-2) needs to win its final two games — home games against Utah and WSU — and hope Cal upsets Stanford if it is going to repeat as Pac-12 North champs.

The Cougars find themselves in strong title contention for the third year in a row. Last season, an Apple Cup loss cost the Cougars the title. In 2015, WSU missed a 43-yard field goal against Stanford that proved to be the determining factor in crowning the Pac-12 North champ.

The North Division champ plays the winner of the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. USC (8-2, 6-1) leads the Pac-12 South.

The North has won the championship each year since the game debuted in 2011.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

    The No. 16 Washington State Cougars went toe-to-toe with, and eventually held off, the No. 5 USC Trojans on Friday night at Martin Stadium for a monumental, 30-27 win in Pac-12 play to go to 5-0 on the season.

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 2:45

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC
Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington 0:35

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington
VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party 0:20

VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party

View More Video