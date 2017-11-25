Washington State head coach Mike Leach works the sidelines against Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Eugene, Ore.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach works the sidelines against Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Eugene, Ore. Thomas Boyd AP
Washington State head coach Mike Leach works the sidelines against Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Eugene, Ore. Thomas Boyd AP

WSU Cougars

Is Mike Leach leaving WSU? And do the Cougars already have a replacement ready?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 25, 2017 12:38 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

As is college football tradition, as the season winds down, the rumor mill warms up.

One of the rumors circulating Saturday involves Washington State University coach Mike Leach. Leach “has a very good shot at being offered” the head coaching job at Tennessee, according to a story by footballscoop.com.

The story published Saturday morning when Leach was preparing the Cougars for the Apple Cup, a game they must win to claim the Pac-12 North title and a spot in the Dec. 1 conference championship game. The report was picked up by various other websites.

“The expectation from those we’ve spoken with is that Leach would accept the position if offered,” the footballscoop.com story states. “We can further add that sources tell FootballScoop Washington State officials have had internal discussions about their plans should Leach move on (in addition to Tennessee, Leach could be wind up being a target at other SEC schools as well). In the event they need to make a hire, sources tell FootballScoop Washington State would move without hesitation to promote defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to head coach.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also on Saturday, former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos fired Cornhuskers coach Mike Riley. Moos left the athletic director position at WSU in October to take over at Nebraska. Moos said his list of potential replacements include Texas A&m coach Kevin Sumlin, Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen, former San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly and former Nebraska star Scott Frost, according to the Lincoln Star Journal.

Leach had been rumored as a candidate among fans because of his connections to Moos.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

    The No. 16 Washington State Cougars went toe-to-toe with, and eventually held off, the No. 5 USC Trojans on Friday night at Martin Stadium for a monumental, 30-27 win in Pac-12 play to go to 5-0 on the season.

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 2:45

Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC
Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington 0:35

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington
VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party 0:20

VIDEO: WSU students injured in melee at backyard party

View More Video