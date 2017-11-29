Tennessee intrigued by WSU coach Mike Leach, but there’s 1 big concern, report states

Rumors of Washington State coach Mike Leach being a leading candidate for the top job at Tennessee continue to swirl despite his attempts to squash the talk.
Wednesday morning, Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted, “Am told #Tennessee AD John Currie's intrigued with Mike Leach but the WAZZU coach having sued his old employer is a tough one for him & the #Vols to get past.”
Leach sued Texas Tech claiming that the school still owes him money. Leach coach Texas Tech 2000-09. Leach was fired in 2009.
Hours before Saturday’s Apple Cup, a rumor stemming from an article by footballscoop.com spread like wildfire online. The article stated that Leach “has a very good shot at being offered” the head coaching job at Tennessee. It also quoted anonymous sources that stated that Leach would likely accept the offer and that WSU was ready to name defensive coordinator Alex Grinch as his replacement.
After the Cougars’ 41-14 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup, Leach addressed the rumor.
“I can’t speak to rumors I don’t know anything about, really,” Leach told the Spokane Spokesman-Review.
He also said. “The biggest thing is I’m focused on Washington State, excited about that and we’re going to a great bowl and I for one couldn’t be happier.”
Leach has also been rumored as a candidate for the opening at Arkansas.
