Where will Cougars, Huskies play their bowl games? And who will they face?

The Cougars are headed to the Bay Area for the holidays and the Huskies are going to San Antonio, if college football bowl prognosticators are to be believed.
There’s still a weekend of games to be played, but most experts think Washington State is going to the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara and Washington is headed to the Alamo Bowl.
Who will they play? The experts seem to give a slight edge to a WSU-Utah State match up in Levi’s Stadium and a UW-Oklahoma State showdown in the Alamodome.
Bowl invitations will be announced Sunday.
Here’s a look at the predictions:
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
CBS: Alamo Bowl (San Antonio), vs. Oklahoma State, Dec. 28, 6 p.m..
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura and David M. Hale): Alamo Bowl, vs. Oklahoma State, Dec. 28, 6 p.m..
SB Nation: Alamo Bowl, vs. Oklahoma State, Dec. 28, 6 p.m.
Sports Illustrated: Holiday Bowl (San Diego), vs. Northwestern, Dec. 28, 6 p.m.
The Sporting News: Alamo Bowl, vs. TCU, Dec. 28, 6 p.m.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
CBS: Foster Farms Bowl (Santa Clara, California), vs. Utah State, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Foster Farms Bowl, vs. Utah State, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
ESPN (David M. Hale): Foster Farms Bowl, vs. Iowa, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
SB Nation: Foster Farms Bowl, vs. Purdue, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
Sports Illustrated: Foster Farms Bowl, vs. Fresno State, Dec. 27, 5 p.m.
The Sporting News: Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas), vs. Louisville, Dec. 29, 11 a.m.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
