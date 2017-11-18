Gonzaga’s Final Four run inspires bobblehead. Will price leave fans shaking their heads?

Gonzaga fans hoping to commemorate their team’s first Final Four appearance with a limited edition bobblehead figurine might first need to get a nod of approval from their financial planner.
The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently started filling orders for a bobblehead honoring the team’s run to last season’s college basketball championship game, where they lost 71-65 to North Carolina. While teams often give away bobbleheads as free promotional items, the Gonzaga collector bobbleheads will sell for $40 plus $8 for shipping.
The bobblehead depicts Spike, the Bulldogs’ mascot, standing on a base shaped like a newspaper with the headline: “Zags Reach Final Four for First Time!” The museum states it is the only bobblehead commemorating the Zags’ Final Four appearance and only 216 of the figurines were produced. Each figure is numbered and sell only on the museum’s online store.
Why a production run of 216?
Never miss a local story.
“At the time of production, that was the minimum quantity to get these made,” Phil Sklar, museum co-founder, said via email. “Given early indications, that was probably too low!”
In a 2010 article, the New York Times reported that bobbleheads are a popular promotion at baseball games, in part, because they cost about $3 each to produce and deliver. The Mariners announced Friday they will give away free bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans at four games in 2018. At their third game, on March 31, fans get a Robinson Cano bobblehead. A Star Wars-themed “Han Seago” bobblehead will be given away on May 4. May 19 is Felix Hernandez “Infield Grass” Bobblehead Night. And July 1 is James Paxton “Big Maple” Bobblehead Day.
A recent search of eBay shows that of 3,125 sports bobbleheads sold since mid-August, 420 (13.4 percent) went for $48 or more. A 4-foot-tall Jon Gruden bobblehead sold this month for $350 plus $199 shipping.
No. 17 Gonzaga (2-0) hosts Utah State (2-1) tonight at 7.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments