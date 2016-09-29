First-time selection Moore needs to wait for Ryder Cup debut

VIDEO: US Amateur Four-Ball comes to Chambers Bay in 2019

VIDEO: Canada's Brooke Henderson wins first LPGA major at Sahalee

VIDEO: South Korea's Inbee Park qualifies for LPGA Tour Hall of Fame

Five features that make Chambers Bay unique

'Spider-Craig' and friends rappel down Hotel Murano

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard on Jets, Richard Sherman, more

2:12