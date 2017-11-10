Golf’s premier funny man hitting Pantages stage

David Feherty is a talk-a-holic.
He was a renowned conversationalist with golf galleries for 22 seasons on both the PGA and European Tours.
His distinct humorous Northern Irish accent can be heard on telecasts worldwide as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports.
And in 2011, the glib on-air personality was given his own talk show — “Feherty” — on The Golf Channel.
But now, golf’s premier funny man has taken on something entirely different: Stand-up storytelling.
One of Feherty’s “Off Tour: Wandering Around On His Own” shows comes to Tacoma on Nov. 15 at the Pantages Theater.
Feherty, 59, promises to fill nearly two hours with fun narratives, from his own playing and reporting experiences with other golfers and even caddies, to recounting some of the hilarious stories told to him by the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Ken Venturi.
“If I don’t tell them, they are going to die,” Feherty said. “We are losing those people.”
Feherty was speaking at a corporate event three years ago that Canadian promoter Brad Jones was attending.
Afterward, Jones approached the former golfer and asked if he ever considered going on the road for live shows.
“I said I would if (people) showed up,” Feherty said.
For his first live show in Edmonton, Feherty went on stage and told stories for 3 1/2 hours.
“I had no concept of time,” Feherty said. “They had to tell me to stop, or I might have gone until the morning.”
The tour has grown from 10 shows in 2014, to nearly 20 shows a year throughout the United States and Canada.
Next week is the run of final shows before the upcoming PGA Tour season begins in January.
After hosting a corporate event involving actors Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx and Jake Gyllenhaal on Tuesday, Feherty will fly out to the Northwest on Wednesday morning for the Tacoma show later than night.
The next night, he will be in San Francisco. And the fall tour will conclude Nov. 17 in Portland.
“It has been a terrifying experience,” Feherty said. “But with this, you have some sort of idea what the demographic. In this particular discipline, you get to see (audience members), and meet them, which is a different experience altogether.
“I enjoy meeting people. I was sort of a people’s person. And if this has become popular, it’s because I am approachable. I don’t feel like I am a celebrity. I never have. I am an ordinary person.”
DAVID FEHERTY’S “Off Tour: Wandering Around on His Own” comedy stop
When: Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pantages Theater, Tacoma
Tickets: $61-$175
