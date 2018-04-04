The biggest thrill at The Masters comes from sharing the experience

Lou Miller has attended The Masters more than 60 times. He now shares the love he has of the event with others.
Tracy Glantz/The State
SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said the female shooter killed herself. The videos shows a SWAT team climbing stairs to the entrance.