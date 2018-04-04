After 'dark times' during recovery, Tiger Woods aims for fifth Masters win

Sights and sounds from the memorial service for legendary pro golfer and Tacoma native Ken Still at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Tacoma. Still played professional golf on the PGA and Seniors Tours for over 50 years.
Salsbury, a 22-year-old recent University of Washington graduate, fired Sunday’s only under-par round — a 3-under 68 — to chase down three-time Tacoma City Amateur winner and overnight leader Sean Packer (72).
Joe Highsmith carded a 2-under-par 68 in the final round to win the boys' event by one shot Friday at Oakbrook in Lakewood. He is in the field for the U.S. Junior Amateur, starting July 18 in Tennessee.
The 18-year-old shot a 6-under-par 65 - the best round of the tournament - Sunday at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish. Henderson edged New Zealand's Lydia Ko, the No. 1 golfer in the world, on the first playoff hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Ch
Upon completion of her first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Thursday at Sahalee Country Club, South Korea's Inbee Park became the 24th golfer in history to qualify for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.