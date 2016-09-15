Week 3: Five things to watch this week in prep football

NO SEPTEMBER BLUES
Before this season, Mount Rainier had lost 26 games in a row in September. Half of them were shutout defeats. But after wins over Decatur (23-6) and NPSL Olympic favorite Beamer (21-16), the Rams are 2-0 for the first time since 2009. “The way I am, I am a fighter,” Rams coach Tremain Mack said. “And these kids are understanding what it takes to win.”
LEAGUE UP
In the first couple of weeks, the 2A SPSL and 4A SPSL started league play. This week, three more local leagues join the fray — 4A NPSL, 3A SSC and 3A PCL. Some of the interesting matchups are Kentwood-Kennedy Catholic (NPSL); Bethel-Lincoln and Wilson-Lakes (3A PCL); and, of course, the Gig Harbor-Peninsula “Fish Bowl” rivalry game (3A SSC).
RAMS ARE ‘MOTO-RING’
In 2015, Wilson QB Alex Motonaga had just six touchdown passes in 11 games, including the Class 3A state playoffs. Now in his second season as the starter, he is off to a much faster start — eight touchdown passes in two games. “We need him to get passes off quicker, but he’s done a pretty good job,” Wilson coach Don Clegg said.
AMES KNOWS OFFENSE
Bob Ames has 303 career wins, No. 2 all-time in Washington. He knows offense. And Meridian, led by QB Simon Burkett, is bringing a good one to Sumner on Saturday to face Cascade Christian. “Their quarterback is the deal, and they have a couple others who are all-state caliber, too,” Cougars coach Randy Davis said.
NESTING IN 2A SPSL?
Because Lindbergh comes from the now-defunct Seamount League, not a whole lot is known about the Eagles will adapt to the 2A SPSL. One thing Franklin Pierce coach Mickey Ahrens does know — they are good, led by QB Sam Nehren and RB Johsiah Serquinia. “What I tell our guys is we expect them to be in the round of 32 in the playoffs,” Ahrens said.
