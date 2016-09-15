High School Sports

September 15, 2016 10:40 PM

South Sound high school football schedule, Week 3

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn vs. Decatur, at Federal Way Memorial Field

2A SPSL SOUND

Steilacoom (0-2) vs. Renton (1-1), at Renton Memorial Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kent-Meridian (0-2) vs. Hazen (1-1), at Renton Memorial Stadium

Kentridge (0-2) vs. Kentlake (2-0), at French Field

Mount Rainier (2-0) at Tahoma (0-2)

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Federal Way (2-0) vs. Auburn Mountainview (0-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Todd Beamer (1-1) vs. Enumclaw (1-1), at Enumclaw Expo Center

Auburn Riverside (1-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (1-1), at Federal Way Memorial Field

4A SPSL

Curtis (0-2) vs. Sumner (2-0) at Sunset Chev Stadium

Bellarmine Prep (2-0) vs. Olympia (2-0), at Ingersoll Stadium

Emerald Ridge (1-1) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (2-0), at Art Crate Field

Rogers (0-2) vs. Puyallup (1-1), at Sparks Stadium

3A PCL

Bonney Lake (1-1) vs. Mount Tahoma (2-0), at Mount Tahoma Stadium

Bethel (1-1) vs. Lincoln (1-1), at Lincoln Bowl

Wilson (2-0) vs. Lakes (0-2), at Harry Lang Stadium

Spanaway Lake (0-2) vs. Stadium (1-1), at Stadium Bowl

3A SSC

North Thurston (1-1) vs. Central Kitsap (1-1), at Silverdale Stadium

Gig Harbor (1-1) vs. Peninsula (2-0), at Roy Anderson Field

Capital (1-1) vs. Timberline (1-1), at South Sound Stadium

Shelton (1-1) at Yelm (1-1)

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Washington (1-1) vs. Evergreen of Seattle (0-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium

Foss (0-2) at Fife (2-0)

White River (0-2) at Foster (2-0)

Lindbergh (2-0) vs. Franklin Pierce (2-0), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

2A SPSL SOUND

Clover Park (0-2) at Eatonville (2-0)

River Ridge (2-0) at Orting (1-1)

NONLEAGUE

Mt. Douglas (B.C.) at Vashon Island

Charles Wright (0-2) at Rochester

W.F. West vs. Highline (0-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium

Forks vs. Chimacum (1-1), at Port Townsend Memorial Field

Port Townsend (1-1) at Mount Baker (

Bellevue Christian (0-2) vs. Chelan, at Sargent Field

SATURDAY’S GAMES

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood (0-2) vs. Kennedy Catholic (2-0) at Highline Memorial Stadium

2B PACIFIC

Onalaska (2-0) vs. Life Christian Academy (1-1), at Harry Lang Stadium

NONLEAGUE

South Kitsap (0-2) at Ferndale (2-0)

Meridian vs. Cascade Christian (2-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium　

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Play Call of the Week: Muddle huddle TD lifts Bonney Lake over Timberline in final seconds

View more video

Sports Videos