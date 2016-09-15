South Sound high school football schedule, Week 3

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY’S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn vs. Decatur, at Federal Way Memorial Field
2A SPSL SOUND
Steilacoom (0-2) vs. Renton (1-1), at Renton Memorial Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kent-Meridian (0-2) vs. Hazen (1-1), at Renton Memorial Stadium
Kentridge (0-2) vs. Kentlake (2-0), at French Field
Mount Rainier (2-0) at Tahoma (0-2)
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Federal Way (2-0) vs. Auburn Mountainview (0-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Todd Beamer (1-1) vs. Enumclaw (1-1), at Enumclaw Expo Center
Auburn Riverside (1-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (1-1), at Federal Way Memorial Field
4A SPSL
Curtis (0-2) vs. Sumner (2-0) at Sunset Chev Stadium
Bellarmine Prep (2-0) vs. Olympia (2-0), at Ingersoll Stadium
Emerald Ridge (1-1) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (2-0), at Art Crate Field
Rogers (0-2) vs. Puyallup (1-1), at Sparks Stadium
3A PCL
Bonney Lake (1-1) vs. Mount Tahoma (2-0), at Mount Tahoma Stadium
Bethel (1-1) vs. Lincoln (1-1), at Lincoln Bowl
Wilson (2-0) vs. Lakes (0-2), at Harry Lang Stadium
Spanaway Lake (0-2) vs. Stadium (1-1), at Stadium Bowl
3A SSC
North Thurston (1-1) vs. Central Kitsap (1-1), at Silverdale Stadium
Gig Harbor (1-1) vs. Peninsula (2-0), at Roy Anderson Field
Capital (1-1) vs. Timberline (1-1), at South Sound Stadium
Shelton (1-1) at Yelm (1-1)
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Washington (1-1) vs. Evergreen of Seattle (0-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium
Foss (0-2) at Fife (2-0)
White River (0-2) at Foster (2-0)
Lindbergh (2-0) vs. Franklin Pierce (2-0), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
2A SPSL SOUND
Clover Park (0-2) at Eatonville (2-0)
River Ridge (2-0) at Orting (1-1)
NONLEAGUE
Mt. Douglas (B.C.) at Vashon Island
Charles Wright (0-2) at Rochester
W.F. West vs. Highline (0-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium
Forks vs. Chimacum (1-1), at Port Townsend Memorial Field
Port Townsend (1-1) at Mount Baker (
Bellevue Christian (0-2) vs. Chelan, at Sargent Field
SATURDAY’S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood (0-2) vs. Kennedy Catholic (2-0) at Highline Memorial Stadium
2B PACIFIC
Onalaska (2-0) vs. Life Christian Academy (1-1), at Harry Lang Stadium
NONLEAGUE
South Kitsap (0-2) at Ferndale (2-0)
Meridian vs. Cascade Christian (2-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
