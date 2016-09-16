Play call of the week: Bonney Lake’s Jason Day uses Tebow impersonation to beat Timberline

BONNEY LAKE 36, TIMBERLINE 33
Play: Tebow.
Set: Muddle huddle.
Down and distance: Fourth-and-goal from the Timberline 5.
Time remaining: 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Score at the time: Timberline, 33-29.
What happened: The ol’ jump-pass-into-the-corner-of-the-end-zone play. Bonney Lake beat Enumclaw and Lincoln with this muddle-huddle set last year and it had worked earlier in this game against Timberline, so coach Jason Silbaugh dialed it up again. But instead of Jason Day running into the end zone, they thought they could catch the Blazers biting on the run. Day jumped as he ran and lobbed it just high enough to hit Riley Teed in the end zone for the go-ahead score. “We were talking about how hard they bit the first time we ran this, and Day even came over and said he thinks he can do a jump-pass play,” Silbaugh said. “I said, ‘All right, let’s go for it.’” Silbaugh said they’ve developed about 10 plays out of this set, though they previously only used it for 2-point conversions. “We like the versatility of it. It’s really simple. Well, fairly simple,” Silbaugh said. “It’s all just to get the ball in the hands of a playmaker. Defensively, it really screws teams up.”
