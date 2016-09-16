High school football: Week 3 scores

,FRIDAY’S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kent-Meridian vs. Hazen
Kentlake 27, Kentridge 0, h
Mount Rainier 12, Tahoma 0
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview 10, Federal Way 3, h
Enumclaw 21, Todd Beamer 3, h
Auburn Riverside 31, Thomas Jefferson 14, 2Q
4A SPSL
Sumner 21, Curtis 0, 1Q
Olympia 28, Bellarmine Prep 21, h
Graham-Kapowsin 32, Emerald Ridge 6, 2Q
Puyallup 35, Rogers 7, h
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Mount Tahoma
Lincoln 18, Bethel 7, 2Q
Lakes 27, Wilson 0, half
Stadium 34, Spanaway Lake 12, 2Q
3A SSC
Central Kitsap 20, North Thurston 3, f
Peninsula 20, Gig Harbor 7, h
Capital 0, Timberline 0, 2nd
Shelton 14, Yelm 14, 2Q
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Washington vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Foss at Fife
White River 6, Foster 0, 2Q
Franklin Pierce 19, Lindbergh 14, 2Q
2A SPSL SOUND
Eatonville 28, Clover Park 0, 2Q
River Ridge at Orting
2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN
Chief Leschi at Rainier
NONLEAGUE
Tumwater 7, Bellevue 7, 3Q
Mt. Douglas (B.C.) at Vashon Island
Charles Wright 7, Rochester 0, 2Q
W.F. West vs. Highline
Forks vs. Chimacum
Port Townsend at Mount Baker
Bellevue Christian vs. Chelan
Black Hills 21, Prairie 14, h
Centralia 14, Sequim 13, h
White Salmon 7, Tenino 0, h
Aberdeen 35, Elma 0, 2Q
SATURDAY’S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood vs. Kennedy Catholic at Highline Memorial Stadium
2B PACIFIC
Onalaska vs. Life Christian Academy , at Harry Lang Stadium
NONLEAGUE
South Kitsap at Ferndale
Meridian vs. Cascade Christian , at Sunset Chev Stadium
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn 41, Decatur 7
2A SPSL SOUND
Steilacoom vs. Renton
Comments