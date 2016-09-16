High School Sports

September 16, 2016 6:46 PM

High school football: Week 3 scores

,FRIDAY’S GAMES

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kent-Meridian vs. Hazen

Kentlake 27, Kentridge 0, h

Mount Rainier 12, Tahoma 0

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 10, Federal Way 3, h

Enumclaw 21, Todd Beamer 3, h

Auburn Riverside 31, Thomas Jefferson 14, 2Q

4A SPSL

Sumner 21, Curtis 0, 1Q

Olympia 28, Bellarmine Prep 21, h

Graham-Kapowsin 32, Emerald Ridge 6, 2Q

Puyallup 35, Rogers 7, h

3A PCL

Bonney Lake vs. Mount Tahoma

Lincoln 18, Bethel 7, 2Q

Lakes 27, Wilson 0, half

Stadium 34, Spanaway Lake 12, 2Q

3A SSC

Central Kitsap 20, North Thurston 3, f

Peninsula 20, Gig Harbor 7, h

Capital 0, Timberline 0, 2nd

Shelton 14, Yelm 14, 2Q

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Washington vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Foss at Fife

White River 6, Foster 0, 2Q

Franklin Pierce 19, Lindbergh 14, 2Q

2A SPSL SOUND

Eatonville 28, Clover Park 0, 2Q

River Ridge at Orting

2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN

Chief Leschi at Rainier

NONLEAGUE

Tumwater 7, Bellevue 7, 3Q

Mt. Douglas (B.C.) at Vashon Island

Charles Wright 7, Rochester 0, 2Q

W.F. West vs. Highline

Forks vs. Chimacum

Port Townsend at Mount Baker

Bellevue Christian vs. Chelan

Black Hills 21, Prairie 14, h

Centralia 14, Sequim 13, h

White Salmon 7, Tenino 0, h

Aberdeen 35, Elma 0, 2Q

SATURDAY’S GAMES

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood vs. Kennedy Catholic at Highline Memorial Stadium

2B PACIFIC

Onalaska vs. Life Christian Academy , at Harry Lang Stadium

NONLEAGUE

South Kitsap at Ferndale

Meridian vs. Cascade Christian , at Sunset Chev Stadium

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn 41, Decatur 7

2A SPSL SOUND

Steilacoom vs. Renton

Live Blog Prep Football Week 3
&nbsp;

