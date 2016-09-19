Cross country primer: Top teams, runners to watch this season

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PRIMER
TEAM TO BEAT
What a season for Tahoma last year — the Bears won their first 4A state cross country title. Could they do it again? Graeme Schroeder and Keegan Fitzpatrick, their top two runners, graduated after both placed in the top 10 at the 4A state meet last year, but Dawson Besst, Devon Walters, Colton Egberg and Chandler Nill lead a group that easily won the team title for the third consecutive year at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational this past weekend.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
NAME
SCHOOL
YEAR
Dawson Besst
Tahoma
Junior
Tahoma’s top returner from 4A state title team, placed 20th last year and 45th as a freshman.
Ben Jacot
Curtis
Senior
Hoping to reach state championships for third straight year. Ran personal-best 15:51 5K last weekend.
James Mwaura
Lincoln
Junior
Reigning 3A Narrows and Westside Classic champion is hoping to add 3A state title to that list this year.
Luke Schilter
Northwest Christian
Senior
Three consecutive trips to the 2B/1B state championships, three consecutive second-place finishes.
Cameron Wyman
Bellarmine Prep
Senior
Top returning 4A finisher hoping do what teammate Jack Yearian did last year – win state title.
RETURNING STATE PLACERS
4A – Cameron Wyman, Bellarmine Prep, sr. (15th last year); Dawson Besst, Tahoma, jr. (20th); Luke Ostrander, Bellarmine Prep, sr. (29th); Devon Walters, Tahoma, sr. (30th); Ben Jacot, Curtis, sr. (38th); Spencer Fischer, Bellarmine Prep, jr. (45th); Colton Egberg, Tahoma, sr. (48th); Daniel Averill, Puyallup, soph. (58th); Deven Patel, Bellarmine Prep, jr. (59th); Tucker Gibbons, Gig Harbor, jr. (74th); Ben Sherman, Bellarmine Prep, soph. (77th); Lance Slichko, Emerald Ridge, sr. (84th); Colin Monaghan, Puyallup, jr. (88th); Jacob Simon, South Kitsap, soph. (92nd); Austin Miller, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (95th); Jack Shields, Gig Harbor, sr. (97th).
3A – James Mwaura, Lincoln, jr. (8th last year); Tommy Johnson, North Thurston, sr. (29th); Cameron Wenman, Peninsula, jr. (58th); Beau Crabill, Capital, sr. (66th); William Glick, Bonney Lake, sr. (68th); Teagan Eldridge, Enumclaw, jr. (72nd); Casey Bennett, Wilson, jr. (73rd); Nick Wolfe, Auburn Mountainview, soph. (74th); Joel Mott, Sumner, sr. (77th); Parker Stachler, Wilson, jr. (88th); William Johnson, Shelton, soph. (96th).
2A – Evan Groat, Tumwater, sr. (15th last year); Joseph Morrissey, Tumwater, jr. (41st); Liam Johnston, White River, jr. (88th); Samuel Metcalfe, Steilacoom, soph. (89th).
1A – Adam Berg, Charles Wright, jr. (11th); AJ Taghavi, Charles Wright, soph. (soph.); Eric Jones, Charles Wright, soph. (41st); Gianno Waller, Vashon Island, jr. (77th); Jonathan Zacarias, Charles Wright, jr. (83rd).
2B/1B – Luke Schilter, Northwest Christian, sr. (2nd); Corban Phillips, Northwest Christian, sr. (9th); Maartin Cornyn, Chief Leschi, jr. (29th); Stephen Epp, Northwest Christian, sr. (35th); Eli Taylor, Northwest Christian, sr. (50th); Christopher Whitford, Chief Leschi, soph. (83rd).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY PRIMER
TEAM TO BEAT
Northwest Christian did not win a state team title for the first time in nine years when Ocosta won the 2B/1B title and the Navigators finished in third. But of its top five runners at the state meet last year, Northwest returns three of them, including junior Ellie Summers, who finished third individually last year in 19:32.4. Ocosta graduated three of its top four distance runners, though second-place Asotin has each of its top five back.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
NAME
SCHOOL
YEAR
Rachel Kastama
Puyallup
Senior
Top returning local finisher from the 4A state meet last year hopes to reach meet for third straight year.
Emma Sjolund
Sumner
Junior
Reigning 3A SPSL meet champion was runner up at the 3A Westside Classic and finished 12th in state.
Tatiana Smith
Lakes
Sophomore
Won the 3A Westside classic with a personal-best 5K time of 18:51.0 as a freshman last year.
Breanna Glover
Tahoma
Junior
The top returning state finisher for Tahoma, which took seventh as a team in the 4A meet last season.
Ellie Summers
Northwest Christian
Junior
Went from 56th in state as a sophomore to third at the 2B/1B meet with a 5K personal-best of 19:26.6.
RETURNING STATE RUNNERS
4A – Rachel Kastama, Puyallup, sr. (14th); Stella Grimsted, Olympia, jr. (26th); Breanna Glover, Tahoma, jr. (30th); Kiersten Kimminau, Olympia, sr. (39th); Katarina Zosel, Tahoma, jr. (50th); Kayla Contreras, Tahoma, sr. (61st); Paxton DePoe, South Kitsap, soph. (66th); Phoenix Aguilar, Tahoma, sr. (68th); Melinda Day, Tahoma, soph. (73rd); Kristina Ihlen, South Kitsap, soph. (77th); Sofia Ries, Bellarmine Prep, sr. (79th); Kenzie Richards, Curtis, jr. (80th); Madison Egan, Rogers, soph. (84th); Anna Geffen, Stadium, sr. (85th); Rees Jacot, Curtis, soph. (89th); Keely Gorospe, Curtis, sr. (90th); Eva Knowles, South Kitsap, sr. (97th).
3A – Emma Sjolund, Sumner, jr. (12th); Tatiana Smith, Lakes, soph. (18th); Hunter Storm, Enumclaw, jr. (25th); Molly Fischer, Central Kitsap, jr. (28th); Naomi Reyes, Capital, jr. (30th); Samantha Goedde, Auburn Mountainview, jr. (65th); Shay Guerrero, Lakes, jr. (79th); Sophia Kohler, Central Kitsap, soph. (81st); Stephanie VanderBank, Peninsula, sr. (84th); Emma Gronholdt, Sumner, soph. (87th); McKenzie Perkes, Central Kitsap, jr. (88th); Mya King, Central Kitsap, sr. (93rd); Madalyn Weisweaver, Peninsula, jr. (97th).
2A – Ava Shackell, Black Hills, soph. (13th); Alexandra Potter, Steilacoom, soph. (21st); Courtney Gelmini, White River, sr. (34th); Isabel Zimmerman, Steilacoom, sr. (43rd); Lauryn Gray, River Ridge, sr. (51st); Camryn Berryill, White River, jr. (58th); Audrey Snedecor, Steilacoom, soph. (60th); Abigail Hubbard, Steilacoom, jr. (63rd); Hannah Reynolds, Tumwater, soph. (98th); Morgan Mathers, Steilacoom, sr. (99th); Magdalena Wood-Richardson, Centralia, soph. (100th).
1A – Anna Haddad, Annie Wright, soph. (43rd); Isabelle Snyder, Eatonville, jr. (44th); Lucy Boyle, Vashon Island, soph. (63rd); Emily Padgett, Eatonville, sr. (74th); Jessica Merritt, Vashon Island, sr. (79th); Selena Mildon, Vashon Island, sr. (80th); Madeline Madison, Eatonville, sr. (98th); McKenna Donaldson-Andersen, Eatonville, soph. (100th).
2B/1B – Ellie Summers, Northwest Christian, jr. (3rd); Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian, jr. (18th); Katy Treinen, Northwest Christian, sr. (49th); Lauren Dominguez, Northwest Christian, sr. (50th); Mackenzie Teigen, Northwest Christian, jr. (59th).
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
