Week 4: AP high school football rankings

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Richland (7) — 3-0
2. Camas (2) — 3-0
3. Graham-Kapowsin — 3-0
4. Sumner — 3-0
5. Skyline — 2-1
6. Gonzaga Prep — 1-2
7. Bothell — 3-0
8. Lake Stevens — 3-0
9. Chiawana — 3-0
10. Battle Ground — 3-0
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9) — 3-0
2. O’Dea — 3-0
3. Squalicum — 3-0
4. Ferndale — 3-0
5. Peninsula — 3-0
6. Kamiakin — 3-1
7. Bellevue — 0-1*
7 (tie). Oak Harbor — 3-0
9. Lincoln — 2-1
10. Garfield — 3-0
*Bellevue is banned from postseason play in 2016 annd 2017
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater (6) — 3-0
2. Archbishop Murphy (4) — 3-0
3. Prosser (1) — 3-0
4. River Ridge — 3-0
5. Sedro-Wolley — 2-1
6. Lynden — 2-1
6 (tie). Ellensburg — 2-1
8. North Kitsap — 3-0
9. Burlington-Edison — 3-0
10. Clarkston — 2-1
10 (tie). W.F. West — 3-0
10 (tie). West Valley (Spokane) — 3-0
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (11) — 3-0
2. Connell — 3-0
3. Mount Baker — 3-0
4. Montesano — 3-0
5. Okanogan — 3-0
6. Zillah — 2-1
7. Hoquiam — 2-1
8. Cascade Christian — 3-0
9. King’s — 1-2
10. Freeman — 3-0
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (10) — 3-0
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) — 3-0
3. Liberty (Spangle) — 3-0
4. Toledo — 3-0
5. Asotin — 2-1
6. LaConner — 3-0
7. Adna — 2-1
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley — 2-1
9. Davenport — 2-1
10. Onalaska — 3-0
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (9) — 3-0
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline — 3-0
3. Neah Bay — 2-1
4. Odessa-Harrington — 2-0
5. Touchet — 1-1
