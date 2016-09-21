High School Sports

September 21, 2016 12:52 PM

Week 4: AP high school football rankings

Third-ranked Graham-Kapowsin and fourth-ranked Sumner both undefeated in 4A headed into Thursday’s matchup; Bellarmine Prep drops from rankings after loss to Olympia. Peninsula climbs to No. 5 in 3A, while Tumwater is alone atop 2A again with Week 3 win over Bellevue.

Staff report

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Richland (7) — 3-0

2. Camas (2) — 3-0

3. Graham-Kapowsin — 3-0

4. Sumner — 3-0

5. Skyline — 2-1

6. Gonzaga Prep — 1-2

7. Bothell — 3-0

8. Lake Stevens — 3-0

9. Chiawana — 3-0

10. Battle Ground — 3-0

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9) — 3-0

2. O’Dea — 3-0

3. Squalicum — 3-0

4. Ferndale — 3-0

5. Peninsula — 3-0

6. Kamiakin — 3-1

7. Bellevue — 0-1*

7 (tie). Oak Harbor — 3-0

9. Lincoln — 2-1

10. Garfield — 3-0

*Bellevue is banned from postseason play in 2016 annd 2017

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater (6) — 3-0

2. Archbishop Murphy (4) — 3-0

3. Prosser (1) — 3-0

4. River Ridge — 3-0

5. Sedro-Wolley — 2-1

6. Lynden — 2-1

6 (tie). Ellensburg — 2-1

8. North Kitsap — 3-0

9. Burlington-Edison — 3-0

10. Clarkston — 2-1

10 (tie). W.F. West — 3-0

10 (tie). West Valley (Spokane) — 3-0

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (11) — 3-0

2. Connell — 3-0

3. Mount Baker — 3-0

4. Montesano — 3-0

5. Okanogan — 3-0

6. Zillah — 2-1

7. Hoquiam — 2-1

8. Cascade Christian — 3-0

9. King’s — 1-2

10. Freeman — 3-0

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (10) — 3-0

2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) — 3-0

3. Liberty (Spangle) — 3-0

4. Toledo — 3-0

5. Asotin — 2-1

6. LaConner — 3-0

7. Adna — 2-1

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley — 2-1

9. Davenport — 2-1

10. Onalaska — 3-0

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi (9) — 3-0

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline — 3-0

3. Neah Bay — 2-1

4. Odessa-Harrington — 2-0

5. Touchet — 1-1

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Scott Gunther's 400 all-purpose yards, late TD lead Olympia past Bellarmine, 49-42

View more video

Sports Videos