4A SPSL showdown: Sumner hosts Graham-Kapowsin with league title potentially on the line

NO. 3 GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN EAGLES (3-0)
VS.
NO. 5 SUMNER SPARTANS (3-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
About the Eagles: Coach Eric Kurle has faced Sumner coach Keith Ross one time – that was when he was the QB at PLU playing Ross’ Central Washington. But wouldn’t Kurle have liked an LT like Foster Sarell when he played? Sarell has so far dominated so much that he’s pushing defensive linemen into other defensive linemen, creating gaping holes for RB Micah Smith (61 carries, 664 yards, 9 TDs). G-K looked like it finally had all cylinders running in a 52-6 win over Emerald Ridge.
About the Spartans: If you don’t game plan for Connor Wedington (40 carries, 526 yards, 8 TDs; 6 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs), you’re in trouble. The UW commit leads Sumner in both rushing and receiving. But he’s done so behind an offensive line that coach Keith Ross thinks is the best he’s ever had, led by bookend tackles Seth Carnahan and Chase Skuza, as well as converted right guard Jacob Clark. Logan Mayer has dominated on defensive line (19 tackles, 7 for loss, 2 sacks).
TNT pick: Graham-Kapowsin, 36-35
tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments