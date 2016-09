South Sound stat leaders through Week 4 — passing, rushing, receiving

Nathaniel Holcomb increases lead atop South Sound passing leaders after throwing for state-record 10 touchdowns in Puyallup’s win over South Kitsap. Renton’s Royal Dotson-Goode and Graham-Kapowsin’s Micah Smith both have more than 900 rushing yards, and Puyallup’s Tallon Yerbury takes over South Sound lead in receiving after 150-yard performance on Friday.