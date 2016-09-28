Prep roundup: Joe Highsmith shoots 3-under 33 in Bellarmine boys golf win over Graham-Kapowsin

BOYS GOLF
Top performer: Joe Highsmith, Bellarmine Prep
Shot 3-under-par 33 -- in 101-25 win over Graham-Kapowsin at Fircrest Golf Course
Bellarmine Prep 101, Graham-Kapowsin 25: Joe Highsmith lead the Lions with three-under-par 33 at Fircrest Golf Course.
Olympia 93, Puyallup 50: Riley Killip earned medalist honors for the Bears, finishing at 3-under-par 33 at High Cedars Golf Course.
Lakes 55, Spanaway Lake 13: Jackson Murrell was the lead Lancer in this match, earning a 35, one under par at Lake Spanaway Golf Course.
Bonney Lake 48, Bethel 26: The Panthers’ Rayce Spoor earned his third medalist distinctions of the year behind a 39, three over par performance at High Cedars Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
Top performers: Molly O’Brien and Elle Serreira, Bellarmine Prep
Both shot 1-over-par 37 -- in 149-70 win over Graham-Kapowsin at Fircrest Golf Course
Bellarmine Prep 139, Graham-Kapowsin 70: The Lions’ girls golf team is well on its way to claiming its eighth straight 4A state title if it can keep doing what it did Tuesday night, defeating Graham-Kapowsin.
“I have a team where I think a different girl can be the medalist in the match,” Bellarmine coach Mark Bender said. “We have a deep team.”
Molly O’Brien and Elle Serreira tied for medalist honors, both shooting 1-over-par 37 at Fircrest Golf Course.
Bender’s team embraces the fact that they have won seven titles in a row, but also knows that they have big shoes to fill and keep their competitive spirit alive.
“They want to win every match and even beat other out there.”
Stadium 49, Lincoln 10: Esther Sibbett was dominant on the links at Allenmoore as she put up a 1-over-par 38 on the day.
Emerald Ridge 42, South Kitsap 37: The Jaguars’ Taylor Koch earned her fourth medalist distinction on the year as she led her team over the Wolves by shooting a 9-over 45 at Oakbrook.
Lakes 75, Spanaway Lake 69: Oakbrook Golf and Country Club saw its second medalist on the day in Lila Ridge of the Lancers. Her 9-over 45 was enough to help edge out the Sentinels.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Top performer: Hannah Barker, Timberline
First place in 200 free, 500 free -- in 128-55 loss to Stadium
Timberline 128, Stadium 55: Taylor Kabacy was a part of three relay victories for the Tigers and swam a state-qualifying 100 freestyle time with her effort in the 400 freestyle relay.
Kabacy’s 55.60-second mark in her portion of the 400 freestyle relay was a state-qualfying time.
Stadium’s Kaycee Simpson won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.22, and was a part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team, 1:44.26.
Timberline’s Hannah Barker set state-qualifying times in the 200 freestyle (1:58.42) and in the 100 freestyle with her effort in the 400 freestyle relay (55.60).
