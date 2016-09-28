Prep volleyball: Selena Dutton, Gig Harbor sweep Timberline to stay unbeaten in 3A SSC play

VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Ciera Zimmerman, Auburn Riverside
21 kills, 28 assists, 21 digs, 2 aces -- in 3-1 win over Kent-Meridian
Gig Harbor 3, Timberline 0: The Tides stayed unbeaten in league play and handed the Blazers their first 3A South Sound Conference loss of the season with the 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 victory.
Selena Dutton led Gig Harbor (6-1; 6-0) with 13 kills and nine digs in the matchup of former 4A Narrows opponents. Lauren Hatfield added 11 kills and six digs.
Julianna Salanoa, who is committed to New Mexico State University, led Timberline with 16 kills, eight blocks, seven digs and an ace. Natalie Stark added 23 assists, four digs and four kills.
Auburn Riverside 3, Kent-Meridian 1: How good has Ciera Zimmerman been for the Ravens?
She led them in kills, assists and digs in a 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 victory over the Royals -- finishing with 21 kills, 28 assists, 21 digs and two aces as top-ranked Auburn Riverside rallied back to remain unbeaten.
Zimmerman was the Class 1B state tournament MVP for Christian Faith last year. Now she’s with 4A Auburn Riverside.
Calley Heilborn added 16 kills and 18 digs and Anna Maracich had 17 kills and three aces.
Auburn Mountainview 3, Kentwood 1: Boise State commit KIley Lewis had 31 kills and Casey Davenport had 35 assists as the Lions rallied from an early deficit to beat the Conquerors 18-25, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21.
After dropping the first set, the Lions, won the next three, including a tense third set.
Auburn Mountainview has won three consecutive matches after back-to-back losses to Kennedy Catholic and Curtis.
Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 0: This was only a matter of time.
But the Jaguars won their first match of the season, cruising past the Rams, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
Jadyn Mullen led Emerald Ridge with 27 assists and 10 digs. Taylor Templeman had a team-high nine kills and Ella Litterell and Sydney Neuman had eight kills each.
Puyallup 3, Sumner 0: Kaitlin Sugai had a team-high 14 kills as the 10th-ranked Vikings cruised past Sumner, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.
Anna Saelens had 30 assists for Puyallup and Jordan Hunter had 10 kills and four aces. Makenna Winter had 10 digs.
Tahoma 3, Enumclaw 0: In a matchup of two schools that reached their respective state tournaments last year, the Bears ran away for a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 victory.
Patience O’Neal led Tahoma with eight kills and Emily Smith added seven. Cydnee Miller had 23 assists and McKenna Peters had seven digs.
Enumclaw, playing in the 4A NPSL this year after reaching the 3A state tournament out of the 3A SPSL last year, got 10 digs from Katie Bull and Emily Miller added 12 assists.
