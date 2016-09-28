Prep girls soccer: Wilson’s Morgan Greene, Lexi Jones score 2 goals, hand Stadium its first loss, 5-2

GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Leahi Manthei, Gig Harbor
2 goals -- in 2-0 in over Timberline
Wilson 5, Stadium 2: The Rams built a three-goal lead in the first 25 minutes and cruised from there on their way to handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Emily Walsh scored the first goal of the match in the third minute. Then Morgan Greene scored the first of her two goals in the 20th minute and Lexi Jones scored the first of her two in the 25th.
Maddie Lecce had two assists.
Wilson (5-1-2; 4-0-2) is tied atop the 3A Pierce County League standings now with Bethel. Stadium (5-1-0; 4-1-0) sits behind them in third.
Todd Beamer 2, Auburn Riverside 1: Hannah Valenzuela-Davis and Ameera Hussen rallied the Titans back to beat the Ravens.
Valenzuela-Davis tied the match in the 14th minute after Auburn Riverside struck first on Hanna Schatz’s goal in the eighth minute.
Hussen scored the game-winning goal in the 35th minute.
Gig Harbor 2, Timberline 0: Leahi Manthei scored the Tides’ two goals in the 3A South Sound Conference victory.
Erinn Harder earned the shutout in goal.
Manthei put Gig Harbor on the scoreboard with a goal in the 34th minute and scored her second in the 59th.
Bellarmine Prep 3, Graham-Kapowsin 1: Lindsey Rudd scored the go-ahead goal just before halftime and Natalie Butler added one more just before the end of the match to lift the Lions.
Sam McKiernan scored the first goal of the match for Bellarmine in the ninth minute, but Graham-Kapowsin responded in the 20th minute, tying it on Emma Thomas’ goal.
