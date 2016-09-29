Week 5: South Sound high school football schedule

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY’S GAMES
All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Mount Rainier (4-0) vs. Kent-Meridian (1-3), at French Field
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Thomas Jefferson (1-3) vs. Auburn Mountainview (2-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Auburn Riverside (2-2) vs. Todd Beamer (3-1), at Federal Way Memorial Stadiujm
1B SEA-TAC
Evergreen Lutheran (0-2) at Muckleshoot Tribal School (1-1)
NONLEAGUE
Arlington (2-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (3-1), at Art Crate Field
FRIDAY’S GAMES
All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake (4-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (3-1), at Highline Memorial Stadium
Hazen (1-3) vs. Kentwood (2-2), at French Field
Kentridge at Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Enumclaw (2-2) vs. Auburn (4-0), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Decatur (0-4) vs. Federal Way (2-2), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Curtis (0-4) at Bellarmine Prep (3-1)
Emerald Ridge (1-3) vs. Rogers (0-4), at Sparks Stadiujm
South Kitsap (0-4) vs. Olympia (4-0), at Ingersoll Stadium
3A PCL
Stadium (3-1) vs. Bonney Lake (3-1), at Sunset Chev Stadium
Spanaway Lake (0-4) vs. Bethel (1-3), at Art Crate Field
Lincoln (3-1) vs. Wilson (3-1), at Stadium Bowl
Lakes (1-3) vs. Mount Tahoma (2-2), at Mount Tahoma Stadium
3A SSC
Yelm (2-2) vs. North Thurston (1-3), at South Sound Stadium
Capital (2-2) vs. Peninsula (4-0), at Roy Anderson Field
Timberline (3-1) at Shelton (2-2)
Gig Harbor (2-2) vs. Central Kitsap (2-2), at Silverdale Stadium
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Franklin Pierce (3-1) at Fife (4-0)
Foss (1-3) at Foster (2-2)
Evergreen of Seattle (0-4) vs. Lindbergh (2-2), at Renton Memorial Stadium
White River (1-3) vs. Washington (3-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
2A SPSL SOUTH
Renton (1-3) at Eatonville (3-1)
Orting (2-2) vs. Clover Park (0-4), at Harry Lang Stadium
River Ridge (4-0) at Highline (0-4)
1A NISQUALLY
5 p.m.: Cascade Christian (4-0) at Klahowya (3-1)
Vashon Island (0-4) at Coupeville (1-2)
Port Townsend (2-2) vs. Chimacum (1-3), at Port Townsend Memorial Stadium
1B SEA-TAC
Quilcene (3-0) vs. Tacoma Baptist (4-0), at Curtis High School
NONLEAGUE
Steilacoom (2-2) vs. Tumwater (4-0), at Tumwater District Stadium
SATURDAY’S GAMES
4A SPSL
Sumner (4-0) vs. Puyallup (3-1), at Sparks Stadium
