September 29, 2016 4:28 PM

Week 5: South Sound high school football schedule

Schedule for the Week 5 high school football matchups in the South Sound.

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Mount Rainier (4-0) vs. Kent-Meridian (1-3), at French Field

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Thomas Jefferson (1-3) vs. Auburn Mountainview (2-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Auburn Riverside (2-2) vs. Todd Beamer (3-1), at Federal Way Memorial Stadiujm

1B SEA-TAC

Evergreen Lutheran (0-2) at Muckleshoot Tribal School (1-1)

NONLEAGUE

Arlington (2-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (3-1), at Art Crate Field

FRIDAY’S GAMES

All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake (4-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (3-1), at Highline Memorial Stadium

Hazen (1-3) vs. Kentwood (2-2), at French Field

Kentridge at Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Enumclaw (2-2) vs. Auburn (4-0), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Decatur (0-4) vs. Federal Way (2-2), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Curtis (0-4) at Bellarmine Prep (3-1)

Emerald Ridge (1-3) vs. Rogers (0-4), at Sparks Stadiujm

South Kitsap (0-4) vs. Olympia (4-0), at Ingersoll Stadium

3A PCL

Stadium (3-1) vs. Bonney Lake (3-1), at Sunset Chev Stadium

Spanaway Lake (0-4) vs. Bethel (1-3), at Art Crate Field

Lincoln (3-1) vs. Wilson (3-1), at Stadium Bowl

Lakes (1-3) vs. Mount Tahoma (2-2), at Mount Tahoma Stadium

3A SSC

Yelm (2-2) vs. North Thurston (1-3), at South Sound Stadium

Capital (2-2) vs. Peninsula (4-0), at Roy Anderson Field

Timberline (3-1) at Shelton (2-2)

Gig Harbor (2-2) vs. Central Kitsap (2-2), at Silverdale Stadium

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Franklin Pierce (3-1) at Fife (4-0)

Foss (1-3) at Foster (2-2)

Evergreen of Seattle (0-4) vs. Lindbergh (2-2), at Renton Memorial Stadium

White River (1-3) vs. Washington (3-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

2A SPSL SOUTH

Renton (1-3) at Eatonville (3-1)

Orting (2-2) vs. Clover Park (0-4), at Harry Lang Stadium

River Ridge (4-0) at Highline (0-4)

1A NISQUALLY

5 p.m.: Cascade Christian (4-0) at Klahowya (3-1)

Vashon Island (0-4) at Coupeville (1-2)

Port Townsend (2-2) vs. Chimacum (1-3), at Port Townsend Memorial Stadium

1B SEA-TAC

Quilcene (3-0) vs. Tacoma Baptist (4-0), at Curtis High School

NONLEAGUE

Steilacoom (2-2) vs. Tumwater (4-0), at Tumwater District Stadium

SATURDAY’S GAMES

4A SPSL

Sumner (4-0) vs. Puyallup (3-1), at Sparks Stadium

