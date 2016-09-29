Week 5: High school football games to watch and predictions

4A SPSL
4A SPSL
PUYALLUP VIKINGS (3-1) VS. NO. 3 SUMNER SPARTANS (4-0)
7 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.
About the Vikings: Your new state (11-man) record holder for touchdown passes in a game? That would be Puyallup’s Nathaniel Holcomb (99 of 165, 1,581 yards, 25 TDs), who threw for 10 TDs in last week’s 77-60 win over South Kitsap. But his receivers have been equally as impressive, with Tallon Yerbury (25 catches, 484 yards, nine TDs) and Darius Morrison (26 catches, 436 yards, seven TDs) on the outside and Noah McFadden (29 catches, 416 yards, seven TDs) in the slot.
About the Spartans: Don’t expect anyone to kick the ball to Connor Wedington anymore (49 carries, 529 yards, eight TDs and 10 catches, 207 yards, two TDs). Not after his 87-yard kick return for a touchdown to beat Graham-Kapowsin last week. Puyallup interim coach Ray Brassard said Wedington reminds him of what former Federal Way running back Chico McClatcher used to do in the return game. Sumner’s No. 1 4A SPSL pass defense will get a big test against the No. 1 4A SPSL passing offense.
TNT pick: Sumner, 41-28.
3A PCL
3A PCL
STADIUM TIGERS (3-1) VS. NO. 10 BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.
About the Tigers: How can you not pay attention to this balanced offense, which is averaging more than 45 points per game with QB Hunter Wendling (80 of 103, 1,115 yards, 10 TDs) and RB Jamon Chambers (91 carries, 763 yards, 14 TDs). The team is much improved on defense, disrupting offenses with Shane Lincoln at linebacker and Brandon Kennedy-Waiters (4.5 tackles for loss) at nose tackle. They will be keys to stopping Bonney Lake’s aggressive run game.
About the Panthers: Speaking of defense, how about this one for Bonney Lake? In their past three wins, the Panthers have held their opponents to an average of less than 150 yards of total offense. Caleb Davis plays all over on the defensive line. He had 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a tackle for loss last week against Bethel. Bonney Lake’s passing game has evolved week-to-week with QB Kaiden Hammond, who was 8 of 11 for 125 yards and a TD last week.
TNT pick: Bonney Lake, 28-27.
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
NO. 8 FRANKLIN PIERCE CARDINALS (3-1) VS. FIFE TROJANS (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Fife High School.
About the Cardinals: QB Willie Patterson (63 of 96, 1,087 yards, 14 TDs and 70 carries, 681 yards, six TDs) got his favorite target going last week. Mason Starling (21 catches, 423 yards, six TDs) had a season-high eight catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the win over White River. Starling’s strength is what’s most tough about him. When he catches it, good luck bringing him down. Much of Patterson’s rushing yards have come after scrambling out of the pocket, but the Cardinals use designed run plays, too.
About the Trojans: QB Falani Jennings (28 of 35, 488 yards, 11 TDs) doesn’t throw often, but when he does — watch out. He’s competed 80 percent of his passes and almost 40 percent of his completions have resulted in touchdowns. That’s all set up by what Jackson Cooley (51 carries, 360 yards, two TDs) and Wes Nixon (34 carries, 320 yards, two TDs and 16 catches, 356 yards, eight TDs) do for the Trojans run game behind a massive offensive line.
TNT pick: Franklin Pierce, 37-31.
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
NO. 2 CAMAS PAPERMAKERS (4-0) VS. BATTLE GROUND TIGERS (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday, at Doc Harris Stadium, Camas.
The skinny: How deep is the 4A classification? Battle Ground and Camas are two of 13 Class 4A schools to start the season 4-0. Battle Ground quarterback Gunner Talkington might be 5-foot-9, but he’s throwing for more than 300 yards per game, and he’s leading the 4A Greater Saint Helens League with 1,267 passing yards and 14 TDs. But how will the Tigers offense fare against a staunch Camas defense? The Papermakers have won each of their four meetings with Battle Ground since 2012, and have rolled past Oregon’s Central Catholic and Sherwood, Davis of Yakima and Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene to start this season. Then there’s Jack Colletto of Camas, a 6-foot-3 QB who has taken over for since-graduated Liam Fitzgerald. Last week, Colletto was 23 of 34 for 263 yards passing, and he ran for another 136 yards. Colletto has 783 passing yards and 346 rushing yards.
TNT pick: Camas, 40-34.
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments