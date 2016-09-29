Week 5: What to watch for in high school football

PLAY LIKE KINGS
The rivalry is real on South Hill. Hence, the “King of the Hill” game between Rogers and Emerald Ridge was born in 2001. Rogers has dominated the series, winning five in a row (2009-13), but Emerald Ridge has won the past two meetings, including 35-21 last season. “It has become intense — with large crowds coming to watch,” Jaguars co-coach Troy Halfaday said.
FALCONS FLYING
Maybe folks should have taken Kentlake more seriously after its strong close to last season, which included wins over Kentwood and Tahoma. The Falcons are 4-0 for the first time since 2011 — the last season they captured the SPSL North crown. Diminutive tailback Eddie Edwards IV (5-foot-5, 160 pounds) leads the offense with six touchdowns.
NEED A BREAKTHROUGH
Dating back to 2011, Wilson has lost its past five games to Lincoln. And the way the Rams have lost has been even more heartbreaking — twice blowing second-half leads (2013, 2015) and trailing just by a field goal in the final minutes of two other games (2012, 2014). “It’s been a frustrating rivalry … because they’ve been able to get to us in the fourth quarter,” Wilson coach Don Clegg said.
NOW THE OPPONENT
It was 26 years ago when quarterback Brian Jensen led Curtis to the Class 4A state title over Newport of Bellevue. Now he is the coach at Bellarmine Prep, which hosts his alma mater Friday in Tacoma. “It always brings up good memories,” Jensen said. His Lions beat Curtis last year in the district playoffs, 38-23, at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
EIGHT-MAN TOUGH
For the first time in school history, Tacoma Baptist is playing eight-man football. So far, so good — the Crusaders are off to a 4-0 start, and host Quilcene for what could decide the 1B Sea-Tac League crown. “Two things have made a difference (at 1B) — in more space, we needed to be fast, and we needed to tackle well. We’ve devoted a lot of time to those two things,” TBS coach Tim Rasmussen said.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Comments