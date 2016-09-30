Sinclair’s big night continues Lincoln’s dominance over Wilson

When the “force multiplier” starts churning for the Lincoln Abes, that’s when things really start to take off.
The impact of a whole lot of positive energy was on full display Friday night at Stadium Bowl, where the Abes rode a 34-point second quarter en route to 54-14 victory over Wilson, running their winning streak to six in the annual matchup of the two teams.
Leading the charge Friday night in the Class 3A Pierce County League battle — both on the stat sheet and through his leadership — was Lincoln quarterback Joey Sinclair, who threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
“I told the team I need to be a more vocal leader,” said Sinclair, who also added a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half. “I was working on that today. I think I was pretty vocal today.”
After punting on its opening drive, Lincoln (4-1) got on the board when Sinclair hooked up with Nick Goss on a 10-yard scoring pass. After Wilson answered with a touchdown of its own on Alex Montonaga’s 25-yard strike to Drew Bonds, Sinclair led another drive that ended with Tristian Kwon’s 3-yard scoring run. The Abes led 14-7 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Kwon scored again in the second quarter, finding the end zone from 1 yard out, and the Lincoln flurry of points commenced. Sinclair found John Macklin on a 14-yard strike and Kavon Holden on a 53-yarder as the Abes hit their stride.
“We had a good tempo,” Sinclair said. “We kept pushing the ball downfield.”
Wilson (3-2) did itself no favors during the second-quarter flurry of Lincoln points, fumbling away a kickoff and giving up an interception to Isiah Salevao. The Rams’ special teams unit also allowed an 83-yard punt return to Kwon.
Sinclair added a rushing touchdown just before the half as Lincoln piled up 352 yards of offense.
“The last few weeks he’s really taken it upon himself to improve his craft,” Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said of his quarterback. “Coaches have done a good job too in simplifying the game plan and getting rid of throws that aren’t good for us. I’m really proud of him.”
Sinclair added one more shot to open the third quarter — an 82-yard touchdown pass to Camron Deloney. And even after exiting the game on the next play, he continued to be vocal from the sidelines as the second unit finished things out.
“It’s energy on the field, it’s energy off the field,” he said. “Coach calls it a ‘force multiplier.’ There is energy everywhere.”
