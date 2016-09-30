Auburn 34, Enumclaw 28: Joseph Fagan sets Auburn single-game rushing record, Trojans stay unbeaten

When you’ve had a night like Auburn’s Joseph Fagan, framing two game balls would be a justifiable celebration.
The junior Fagan not only broke the school record for rushing with 288 yards on 22 carries, but he also amazingly amassed 248 yards by halftime. The previous record was 284 yards set by Chris Young in 2009.
In addition, the Trojans star scored four touchdowns, leading Auburn (3-0, 5-0 4A NPSL Olympic) to a big, 34-28, victory over Enumclaw (1-2, 2-3) to stay undefeated.
“I knew at halftime, but I didn’t know I would beat it,” Fagan said of the record. “It was all on my (offensive) line to get me there. I saw Chris Young play and I am really happy to be able to pass him, he was really good. I feel honored and humbled.”
Maybe the most impressive part about Fagan’s night was his ability to separate, breaking touchdown runs of 59, 57, 51 and 43 yards. On three of his touchdowns, Enumclaw couldn’t even make contact with Fagan, as the 5-foot-8 diminutive playmaker was too explosive to handle.
“He had a big night and had some good runs,” Auburn head coach Gordon Elliot said. “A few of those runs no one touched him. That means we were doing a great job of blocking. He’s a great runner and he’s a weapon. He’s a threat to go all the way, all the time. It’s great he got the school record, especially because we don’t give him the ball a whole lot. Most guys who get that much yards are getting the ball 25 to 30 times a game. We spread it around. It’s great for him and he earned it.”
With fans getting flashbacks of the old Friday night drive-in movie theaters with the Fagan Show that was playing, the defense, on the other hand, was in for a battle.
Trailing all game, Enumclaw rallied in the second half behind the steady arm of senior quarterback Jacob Revell, who guided the Hornets with four touchdowns and a near upset on the final drive of the game.
“I think we lost some intensity because we got ahead,” Elliot said of the 28-7 halftime advantage. “That’s the danger with young guys. Young guys think hey, we’re ahead, this is easy. We didn’t play in the second half like we did in the first half. And again, that’s what happens with a young team.
“We only have five seniors playing for us and most of them didn’t play last year. They were JV guys last year, so we just don’t have enough experience at varsity to understand these are varsity teams too. They’re not just going to roll over and die.”
Enumclaw
0
7
6
15
—
28
Auburn
14
14
0
6
—
33
Scoring summary
A -- Joseph Fagan 51-yard run (Gavin Strojan kick good).
A -- Fagan 57-yard run (Strojan kick good).
A -- Fagan 43-yard run (Strojan kick good).
E -- Jacob Revell 23-yard pass to Kaden Anderson (Cameron Terrell kick good).
A -- Fagan 59-yard run (Strojan kick good).
E -- Revell 5-yard rush (Terrell kick failed).
E -- Revell 3-yard pass to Anderson (Two-point conversion is good).
A -- Cole Washburn 2-yard run (Strojan kick failed).
E -- Revell 4-yard pass to Ethan Eilertson (Terrell kick good).
Comments