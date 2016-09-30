Franklin-Pierce hangs on to beat Fife, 45-43, in a nail-biter

Quarterback Willie Patterson of Franklin-Pierce gets a long run into the end zone for the first score in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Lavelle Alexabder of Fife High School runs in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Neither Alex Bing of Franklin-Pierce nor Eli Graham of Fife High School can hang onto this pass in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Stoney Shafer of Franklin-Pierce keeps his feet in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Alex Bing of Franklin-Pierce checks behind him as he runs into the end zone to make it 20-7 in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Running back Jackson Cooley of Fife High School is surrounded in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Xavier Preston of Fife High School is swarmed by Franklin-Pierce defenders in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Derek Nesbitt of Franklin-Pierce bobbled a kick-off, then was swarmed in the end zone, giving a safety to Fife High School in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Wes Nixon of Fife High School cheers after catching a pass to bring his team to within two points of Franklin-Pierce in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. But Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Falani Maileoi of Fife High School tumbles in to the end zone to make it 28-45 in the third quarter of a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
Wes Nixon of Fife High School scores in a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Franklin-Pierce hung on to beat Fife 45-43.
The coaching staff of Franklin-Pierce is incredulous as they learn that Fife High School will get a second attempt to score a two-point conversion and eke out a tie at the end of a football game at Fife, September 30, 2016. Head coach Mickey Ahrens is at left. F-P stopped both attempts and won 45-43.
