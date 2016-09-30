Prep roundup: Colby Tong wins in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, for Auburn Riverside

BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Colby Tong, Auburn Riverside.
Won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) over Federal Way.
Decatur 3, Auburn Mountainview 2: The Lions lost a close contest to the Red Raiders, with the teams splitting the singles and doubles matches.
Decatur won all three of the doubles matchups and Auburn Mountainview won both of the singles matches.
Auburn Riverside 5, Federal Way 0: The Ravens shut out the Eagles, led by their number one singles player, Colby Tong, who didn’t lose a game in his 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Auburn 1: The Spartans won out over the Trojans with the doubles teams not surrendering a single match.
Winning the sole match for Auburn was Bryan Thornquist, who defeated Martin Lim, 6-2, 6-0.
Peninsula 5, Timberline 0: The Seahawks swept the Blazers.
