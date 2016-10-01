Marcus Hamilton, Bonney Lake defense top Stadium

Lincoln quarterback Joey Sinclair threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone as the Abes rolled past Lakes, 40-0, on Friday at Lincoln Bowl -- earning their third consecutive victory.
Todd Beamer’s Kuma Scanlan carried the ball 27 times for 113 yards and senior kicker Dylan Alley connected on a 28-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Todd Beamer the 24-21 win over Federal Way.
Sumner's Connor Wedington, a UW commit, returned a kick 87 yards for a touchdown, weaving back and forth across the field to lift the Spartans to a 34-27 victory over Graham-Kapowsin on Thursday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article103627052.html
Tumwater quarterback Noah Andrews hoists the ball into the air as time expires and Cade Otton comes down with it in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in the T-Birds’ 15-13 victory over once-national-power Bellevue.
Scott Gunther ran for 217 yards as part of his 400 all-purpose yards in Olympia's 49-42 victory over Bellarmine Prep. Gunther's 25-yard TD catch with 1:10 remaining put Olympia ahead after trailing Bellarmine entering the drive.
Gig Harbor coach Aaron Chantler and Peninsula coach Ross Filkins prepare their teams to play the Fish Bowl on Friday -- a game that will determine who sits higher in the league standings for the first time since 2000.
Kennedy Croft recorded 30 kills for Tumwater as the T-Birds knocked off their third Class 4A opponent in a week. They beat defending 4A state champion Curtis, and 4A runner-up Emerald Ridge last week. Bellarmine took sixth at the 4A state tournament last year.