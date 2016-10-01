Sumner rolls over Puyallup, 76-35, with punishing ground game

A little over a week after No. 3-ranked Sumner picked up one of the program’s biggest wins, the Spartans continue to roll — this time over Puyallup, 76-35, behind Luke Ross’ three touchdown passes and a dominant rushing attack Saturday night at Sparks Stadium.
Sumner’s (5-0) high-octane offense worked over Puyallup’s defense in the first half, as the Spartans marched out to a 41-14.
On the second play of the game, Connor Wedington took an option pitch from Ross before ripping off a 54-yard run to give Sumner a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. The Spartans couldn’t be stopped on the ground, finished the evening with 50 carries for 507 rushing yards seven touchdowns — and Wedington accounted for 265 of them and four scores on 20 carries.
Ross floated a 11-yard pass to Tre Weed, who tipped it to himself as he fell backward into the end zone, giving Sumner the first score and a 7-0 lead after the Nick Phillips extra point.
Ross (9 for 11, 114 yards passing) found pay dirt on Sumner’s next possession, with the Spartans’ junior quarterback connecting with tight end John Hopkins on an open post route that increased their lead to 14-0.
Sumner closed out a 20-0 first quarter after Cameron Waterman was gifted with open field after Puyallup running back Honore Thomas fumbled in the Vikings’ backfield. With no one around, Waterman scooped up the loose ball before running in for a 72-yard score.
Nathaniel Holcomb (23 for 47 for 313 yards, two TDs and two INTs) struggled against the SPSL’s No. 1 pass defense on Saturday. After finishing the first month of the season with 25 TDs over four games, there was nothing Puyallup’s (3-2) signal-caller could do against Sumner’s defense.
After a pass interference call moved the Vikings into scoring territory for the first time in the second quarter, Thomas chugged through Sumner’s defense to score on a 3-yard run to end the shutout and cut into the lead, 27-7.
Sumner answered right back when Wedington, a University of Washington recruit, sped by Puyallup to score on a 60-yard run to put Sumner up 34-7.
After forcing a three-and-out, Ross connected with Weed for their second score through the air, this time a 32-yard strike that put the Spartans up 41-7. Weed finished the evening with 14 carries for 158 yards and two scores on the ground, and four catches for another 73 yards and two more TDs.
Sumner went into the break with the 41-14 lead after Puyallup scored on the first half’s final second when Thomas ran it in from the 1-yard line.
Sumner will next host Olympia (5-0) in a game that could decide the 4A SPSL league championship at Sunset Chev Stadium. Puyallup will travel to play Graham-Kapowsin (4-1) at Art Crate Stadium.
Comments