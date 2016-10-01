Prep roundup: Tre Weed scores four times as No. 3 Sumner overwhelms Puyallup, 76-35

Football
Top performer: Tre Weed, Sumner, four touchdowns.
Sumner 76, Puyallup 35: The third-ranked Spartans rolled past the Vikings and pushed their record to 5-0.
This SPSL matchup was the first time Sumner and Puyallup (4-1) have played a league football game since 1996.
Tre Weed scored four touchdowns for Sumner, two on rushes and two on receptions from quarterback Luke Ross.
Ross threw three scoring passes, with one going to John Hopkins. Alex Zaragoza returned a fumble 71 yards for another Spartans touchdown.
