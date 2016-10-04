Prep roundup: Coatney scores three goals in Bonney Lake’s 7-0 victory

GIRLS SOCCER
Top Performer: Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake
Scored three goals in 7-0 victory against Mount Tahoma.
The Bonney Lake High School girls soccer team took the lead in the first minute Tuesday night and never looked back against Mount Tahoma on the way to a 7-0 victory.
Kaylee Coatney was a dominant player on the field, netting that first goal, then scoring again in the 19th and 21st minutes.
After that, it was smooth sailing as Panthers goalkeeper Eliza Christensen didn’t let a ball get past her.
Steilacoom 1, River Ridge 0: Tatyana Johnson’s goal was the difference as the Sentinels’ defense and Whitley Prater’s goalkeeping helped down the Hawks.
Auburn Riverside 3, Decatur 1: The Ravens’ Cierra Enlow scored in the eighth and 45th minutes and provided the assist to Patricia Phithamma’s goal in the 77th minute.
Puyallup 3, Curtis 0: Katie Cunningham and Haylee Johnson had goals, and Puyallup’s final score came on an own goal against Curtis in the 51st minute.
Wilson 3, Spanaway Lake 0: The Rams earned the road victory with goals from Scotti Russell, Savannah Baker and Janaisia Smith.
BOYS GOLF
Top Performer: Sean Yi, Thomas Jefferson
Shot a one-under-par in loss against Curtis.
Jefferson’s Sean Yi shot 1-under-par at Meadow Park Golf Course, but Curtis won the match, 71-48.
Lakes 52, Bethel 32: The Lancers’ Jackson Murrell earned his fifth medalist distinction of the year with a 5-over-par 41 at The Classic.
Wilson 47, Spanaway Lake 13: Colin Cavanagh led the Rams on the road at Lake Spanaway Golf Course, shooting a 6-over-par 42 to help defeat the Sentinels
Auburn 24, Kent-Meridian 18: Trey Torr’s 7-over-par 42 was just what Auburn needed to win the close match against the Royals.
BOYS WATER POLO
Top Performer: Ryan Odell, Auburn
Scored five goals in a 16-7 win against Enumclaw.
Ryan Odell is one cog in the scoring machine that is the Auburn boys water polo team.
Odell scored five goals in the Trojans’ 16-7 win over visiting Enumclaw. John McHugh and Ben Schwab each scored four goals.
The Hornets were led by Ben Hauswirth and Kyle Morgan.
GIRLS GOLF
Top Performer: Emma Johnson, Bethel
Shot 3-over-par in loss against Lakes.
Lakes 69, Bethel 67: Despite Bethel’s Emma Johnson taking medalist honors, the Braves couldn’t pull out a victory against the Lancers at Oakbrook Golf Course.
Wilson 68, Spanaway Lake 63: The match was decided by Ashlynn Verhaaren’s 12-over-par medalist performance as the Rams edged the Sentinels.
White River 60, Fife 27: The Hornets’ Taylee Goethals earned her first medalist distinction of the year and led her team to victory with a 12-over-par 49 at Northshore Golf Course.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Top Performer: Emily Van Zonneveld, Curtis
Van Zonneveld won in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Curtis 123, Rogers 57: Curtis won every event except the 100 butterfly, which was won by Rogers’ McKenzie Hill.
Curtis was led by Emily Van Zonneveld, who took first in two events and was part of two winning relays.
VOLLEYBALL
Top Performer: Juliana Salanoa, Timberline
Had 26 kills, nine digs and six blocks while going 15 for 15 on serves.
Timberline 3, North Thurston 2: The Blazers beat the Rams traded sets, with Timberline taking the first and third sets (25-21 and 25-20), and North Thurston won the second and fourth sets (25-18 and 25-22). Juliana Salanoa and the Blazers pulled out win, 15-8 in the fifth set.
Bonney Lake 3, Mount Tahoma 1: The fifth-ranked Panthers held off Mount Tahoma’s final rally by winning the fourth set, 25-18. Carly Gibson had 13 kills and seven digs for Bonney Lake. Mount Tahoma’s Christian Ferrer 14 for 14 from the service line, with one ace.
Gig Harbor 3, Central Kitsap 0: The 10th-ranked ranked Tides won by scores of 25-19, 25-8 and 25-10. Gig Harbor’s Selena Dutton had 13 kills and 12 digs, and Lauren Hatfield added 12 kills and 17 digs.
Tahoma 3, Kentridge 0: The second-ranked ranked Bears won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-23. Ginny Mehl had eight kills, Emily Smith had seven kills, and Paige Anthony added six kills for Tahoma.
Bellarmine Prep 3, Skyline 2: Addy Woolery had 28 digs, and Claire McCarthy added 14 digs for the Lions, who won the fifth set, 15-13.
