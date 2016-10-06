Week 6: South Sound high school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Riverside (2-3) vs. Decatur (0-5), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
3A PCL
Stadium (3-2) vs. Bethel (2-3), at Arte Crate Field
3A SSC
Peninsula (5-0) vs. North Thurston (1-4), at South Sound Stadium
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Foster (3-2) vs. Lindbergh (3-2), at Renton Memorial Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentridge (0-5) vs. Hazen (1-4), at Renton Memorial Stadium
Tahoma (1-4) vs. Kentlake (4-1), at French Field
8 p.m.: Kentwood (3-2) vs. Mount Rainier (5-0), at Highline Memorial Stadium
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn (5-0) vs. Auburn Mountainview (3-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Federal Way (3-2) vs. Enumclaw (2-3), at Enumclaw Expo Center
Todd Beamer (4-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (1-4), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Olympia (5-0) vs. Sumner (5-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
Bellarmine Prep (4-1) at South Kitsap (0-5)
Rogers (0-5) vs. Curtis (0-5), at Viking Stadium
Puyallup (3-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (4-1), at Art Crate Field
3A PCL
Mt. Tahoma (2-3) vs. Lincoln (4-1), at Lincoln Bowl
Bonney Lake (4-1) vs. Wilson (3-2), at Stadium Bowl
Spanaway Lake (0-5) vs. Lakes (2-3), at Harry Lang Stadium
3A SSC
Central Kitsap (2-3) vs. Capital (2-3), at Ingersoll Stadium
Shelton (2-3) vs. Gig Harbor (3-2), at Roy Anderson Field
Timberline (4-1) at Yelm (3-2)
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater (4-1) vs. Centralia (2-3), at Tiger Stadium
W.F. West (5-0) at Rochester (0-5)
Aberdeen (2-3) vs. Black Hills (3-2), at Tumwater District Stadium
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Evergreen of Seattle (0-5) vs. Franklin Pierce (4-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
Fife (4-1) at White River (1-4)
Washington (4-1) vs. Foss (1-4), at Mount Tahoma Stadium
2A SPSL SOUND
Clover Park (0-5) at Highline (0-5)
Steilacoom (3-2) at Orting (3-2)
Eatonville (4-1) vs. River Ridge (5-0)
1A NISQUALLY
Bellevue Christian (0-5) vs. Chimacum (1-4), at Port Townsend Memorial
Port Townsend (3-2) at Coupeville (2-2)
Charles Wright (3-3) vs. Klahowya (3-2), at Silverdale Stadium
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Chief Leschi (1-4) at Onalaska (3-2)
1B SEATAC
Tacoma Baptist (5-0) vs. Rainier Christian (2-3), at Kentwood High School
NONLEAGUE
Renton (1-4) vs. Port Angeles (0-5), at Civic Stadium
Squalicum (5-0) vs. Emerald Ridge (2-3), at Sparks Stadium
SATURDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Noon: Kent-Meridian (1-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (4-1), at Highline Memorial Stadium
1A NISQUALLY
Vashon Island (0-5) vs. Cascade Christian (5-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Napavine (5-0) vs. Life Christian Academy (1-3), at Harry Lang Stadium
All game times at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Comments