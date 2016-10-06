High School Sports

Week 6: South Sound high school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Riverside (2-3) vs. Decatur (0-5), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

3A PCL

Stadium (3-2) vs. Bethel (2-3), at Arte Crate Field

3A SSC

Peninsula (5-0) vs. North Thurston (1-4), at South Sound Stadium

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Foster (3-2) vs. Lindbergh (3-2), at Renton Memorial Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentridge (0-5) vs. Hazen (1-4), at Renton Memorial Stadium

Tahoma (1-4) vs. Kentlake (4-1), at French Field

8 p.m.: Kentwood (3-2) vs. Mount Rainier (5-0), at Highline Memorial Stadium

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn (5-0) vs. Auburn Mountainview (3-2), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Federal Way (3-2) vs. Enumclaw (2-3), at Enumclaw Expo Center

Todd Beamer (4-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (1-4), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Olympia (5-0) vs. Sumner (5-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

Bellarmine Prep (4-1) at South Kitsap (0-5)

Rogers (0-5) vs. Curtis (0-5), at Viking Stadium

Puyallup (3-2) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (4-1), at Art Crate Field

3A PCL

Mt. Tahoma (2-3) vs. Lincoln (4-1), at Lincoln Bowl

Bonney Lake (4-1) vs. Wilson (3-2), at Stadium Bowl

Spanaway Lake (0-5) vs. Lakes (2-3), at Harry Lang Stadium

3A SSC

Central Kitsap (2-3) vs. Capital (2-3), at Ingersoll Stadium

Shelton (2-3) vs. Gig Harbor (3-2), at Roy Anderson Field

Timberline (4-1) at Yelm (3-2)

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater (4-1) vs. Centralia (2-3), at Tiger Stadium

W.F. West (5-0) at Rochester (0-5)

Aberdeen (2-3) vs. Black Hills (3-2), at Tumwater District Stadium

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Evergreen of Seattle (0-5) vs. Franklin Pierce (4-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

Fife (4-1) at White River (1-4)

Washington (4-1) vs. Foss (1-4), at Mount Tahoma Stadium

2A SPSL SOUND

Clover Park (0-5) at Highline (0-5)

Steilacoom (3-2) at Orting (3-2)

Eatonville (4-1) vs. River Ridge (5-0)

1A NISQUALLY

Bellevue Christian (0-5) vs. Chimacum (1-4), at Port Townsend Memorial

Port Townsend (3-2) at Coupeville (2-2)

Charles Wright (3-3) vs. Klahowya (3-2), at Silverdale Stadium

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Chief Leschi (1-4) at Onalaska (3-2)

1B SEATAC

Tacoma Baptist (5-0) vs. Rainier Christian (2-3), at Kentwood High School

NONLEAGUE

Renton (1-4) vs. Port Angeles (0-5), at Civic Stadium

Squalicum (5-0) vs. Emerald Ridge (2-3), at Sparks Stadium

SATURDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Noon: Kent-Meridian (1-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (4-1), at Highline Memorial Stadium

1A NISQUALLY

Vashon Island (0-5) vs. Cascade Christian (5-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Napavine (5-0) vs. Life Christian Academy (1-3), at Harry Lang Stadium

All game times at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

