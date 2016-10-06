High School Sports

Week 5 play call of the week: Anthony Leiato blocks punt, sets stage for Steilacoom stunner over Tumwater

By TJ Cotterill

STEILACOOM 33, TUMWATER 23

Play: Punt block

Set: Punt block

Down and distance: 4th-and-7 at the Tumwater 46

Time remaining: 9:15 remaining in the first quarter

Score at the time: 0-0

What happened: A quick side step allowed Anthony Leiato, whose brother plays at the University of Oregon, to burst right past Tumwater’s middle blocker in the three-man shield of punter Noah Andrews. He got enough of his right hand on the ball just as it was punted, setting up a straight-up pop fly for wide receiver Marques Hampton Jr., who caught it and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. “It was amazing,” Steilacoom coach Rich Lane said. “It allowed us to take a little breath and go ‘We’re OK.” It was the first score of the game as the Sentinels went on to shock the T-Birds with the win, ending Tumwater’s 40-game regular-season win streak. Steilacoom sent four rushers on the play when it would normally send three.

